LOOK: Jeepney autobot graces cover of Transformers anniversary comic

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Transformers fans! A jeepney-inspired autobot will be featured in a limited edition cover of Transformers #1 40th anniversary comic.

Illustrated by Filipino comic superstar Von Randal and colorized by Ellery Santos and Rex Espino, the Philippine variant cover art features Autobots’ leader Optimus Prime and Hound in the process of transforming.

Transformers #1 40th Anniversary Edition features a limited edition Philippine variant cover. Photo from SuperManila Comic Con

However, instead of Hound transforming into his original classic military US jeep, he transforms to a green jeepney instead — complete with chrome stallions as hood ornaments, a Manila label on its front, and route signages for Cubao and Welcome Rotonda.

This marks the first time that a Philippine exclusive-comic was made under the Transformers’ franchise history. Only 1,000 copies of the special Philippine variant cover of the anniversary issue will be released at SuperManila Comic Con from September 7 to 8.

In a press release, SuperManila organizer Ivan Guerrero said that their team wanted an iconic Filipino cover for this year’s comic convention.

“After reading the Transformers’ 40th anniversary issue and seeing that the character of Hound and his classic US jeep form were prominently featured, we realized we had the opportunity of showcasing the beloved jeepney, at least for the comic book’s variant cover,” Guerrero said.

Moreover, organizers said that the special cover is meant to pay homage to the enduring popularity of Transformers in the Philippines and jeepney’s historical significance in the country.

Meanwhile, this year’s SuperManila Comic Con will have the following special guests: Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski, cover artist Artgerm, Filipino designer and street artist Quiccs, and Marvel Secret Wars creators Boby Layton and Mike Zeck, among others. – Rappler.com