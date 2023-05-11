[Kitchen 143] ‘Flowers for You, Mom’: An exhibit featuring young artists with autism

“What flower would you like to give to your momma?”
This is the question that was posed to the 20 artists with autism whose works were showcased in the Flowers for You, Mom exhibit, which was launched on May 1 at the Shangri-La Plaza Mall’s mid-level atrium in the East Wing. The exhibit, which features paintings of floral bouquets, was helmed by Vico’s Artism Gallery and the Cham Family.
Present at the exhibit opening were Senator Koko Pimentel and his son Martin, yours truly, Best Buddies Philippines executive director and close family friend Father Francis Gustilol, and guest performers.
Who is Vico?
Vico Cham had been creating art long before his family opened up Vico’s Artism Gallery in April of 2016. Never meaning to separate his autism from who he is, or his talent as an artist, his family and his teachers embraced his disability. Even the name of the gallery – a combination of “art” and “autism” – is one that reflects Cathy Cham’s holistic attitude towards parenting her son. Today, the studio-cum-art hub and its teachers continue to support more and more artists with autism by helping to hone their talents.
The idea that individuals with autism are unable to connect with the world around them is a misconception perpetuated in mainstream media, and something the Chams want to dispel. Through his membership and active participation in multiple organizations and groups that further inclusion, Vico continues to inspire others. – Rappler.com
Flowers for You, Mom runs until May 14 at the Shangri-La Plaza Mall’s mid-level atrium in the East Wing.
