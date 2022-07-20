Manila’s Silverlens Gallery is expanding to New York

One of Southeast Asia’s top galleries is on its way to the Big Apple

MANILA, Philippines – Established Manila-based art gallery Silverlens is making its way to Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City on September 8, 2022, to broaden the representation of Southeast Asian artists in the United States, the gallery announced on Tuesday, July 19.

The gallery, which is renowned for its Asian diaspora artists, will establish a 2,500-square-foot space with 20-foot ceilings that will house the artworks of mixed-raced women artists Martha Atienza and Yee I-Lann.

“It’s definitely a big move, a big jump,” Silverlens founder and co-owner Isa Lorenzo said in an interview with Artnet News. “Now we feel it’s the right time.”

According to Silverlens’ announcement on their website, expansion has always been a lingering thought throughout the gallery’s 18 years in Manila because of the “invisibility” the founders felt as minorities.

“Opening a New York gallery has remained a consideration for us since 2004, but I felt invisible when I lived here then – the wrong gender, the wrong Asian, the wrong minority,” shared Lorenzo.

The team had discovered during the pandemic that a lot of their website visitors were from the United States, which highlighted an opportunity for them to make it in a global market.

“The past few years have shown strong demand for Southeast Asian art in the US, so this felt like the perfect moment to expand to a global art hub packed with discovery. We are Asian, we are Latin, we are American, we are brown, we are queer – there is energy here for us and we are thrilled to show our artists in the world’s biggest market,” added Rachel Rillo, co-owner of Silverlens.

The new NYC Chelsea gallery, located at 505 W 25th street, will be among big names in the art scene, including Lehmann Maupin, Lisson Gallery, Marianne Boesky Gallery, and Gagosian.

Dutch-Filipino artist Martha Atienza will be exhibiting her video and installation art The Protectors, in Silverlens NY’s inauguration in September. The artworks document and tackle environmental, community, and development issues of Bantayan, a group of islands in Cebu, Philippines.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu-based artist Yee I-Lann will also showcase At the Roof of the Mouth which incorporates the process of weaving to call for inclusion and “celebrate communities and their geographies, often at the peripheries, that give shape to the center.” I-Lann’s pieces will synergize different mediums like the tikar weave, photography, and popular song, among others.

Silverlens Galleries, since its conception in 2004, has been a staple at Art Basel’s Swiss and Hong Kong fairs. It was founded in Manila by Isa Lorenzo, who studied at The New School’s Parsons School of Design. Later in 2007, Rachel Rillo, who finished at the Academy of Art College, San Francisco, joined her as co-director. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/ Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern