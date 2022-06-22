Manix Abrera to hold online comic-making workshop for kids

To all young cartoonists! During the free workshop, Manix will teach you his techniques in creating 'witty and well-rounded comic characters.'

MANILA, Philippines – Sharpen your pencils and prepare your sketchpads, because master Filipino cartoonist Manix Abrera will be holding an online Zoom workshop about cartooning and comic-making on Saturday, June 25 from 10:30 am to 12 noon.

Cartoons! Comics! Draw! invites young cartoonists and comics creators ages 9 to 12 for an hour-and-a-half-long learning opportunity with the renowned visual artist, cartoonist, and illustrator.

“This free workshop will aid kids to be more effective in telling stories through comics and illustration by understanding the hows and whys in creating witty and well-rounded comic characters,” reads the event details on Facebook.

The workshop will also revisit the works of National Artist for Visual Artist Larry Alcala as Abrera shares Alcala’s techniques, stories, and insights in creating character designs, which have also influenced his career as an artist.

Interested child participants are encouraged to attend the Zoom meeting with the supervision and consent of a guardian, equipped with their own drawing and coloring materials. They are also encouraged to think of cartoon character ideas, which will be developed during the workshop.

Manuel Luis Abrera, popularly known as Manix Abrera, is a three-time National Book Awardee for his online and print comics series, 14 (2015), News Hardcore: Hukbong Sandatahan ng Kahaggardan (2016), and Kikomachine Komix Volume 14: Alaala ng Kinabukasan (2019).

This upcoming workshop is a continuation of Metropolitan Museum of Manila’s #Alcala2022 project which started with an exhibition from May 31 to June 6 at the SMX Aura for National Heritage Month, in partnership with the Filipino Heritage Festival Inc.

Guests may register until Thursday, June 23. The workshop will also be livestreamed on the Metropolitan Museum of Manila’s Facebook page. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.