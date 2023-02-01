Marina Summers, Precious Paula Nicole headed to Drag Con LA

The 'Drag Race Philippines' stars are headed Stateside in May

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina queens are taking over Los Angeles as Drag Race Philippines season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole and runner-up Marina Summers head to Drag Con LA.

The event will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 12 to 13.

Drag Con LA will bring together some of the biggest stars in the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe, including past winners Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Priyanka, and Yvie Oddly. Fil-am queen Aura Mayari from Drag Race season 15 will also be part of the event.

It’ll be Marina’s first time to be part of DragCon, while it’ll be Precious’ second time to strut the pink carpet, following her successful run at DragCon UK in January.

Marina and Precious both competed in the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines, which ran from August to October 2022. They went head to head in the finale in an epic lipsync to Gloc-9’s “Sirena.”

Tickets to DragCon LA are available on the event’s website. – Rappler.com