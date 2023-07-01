‘Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition’ review: Will it inspire reverence in true fine art lovers? 

MANILA, Philippines – The first thing I noticed walking into Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition was the smell. It was a strong, musky, floral scent – kind of like an old lady’s perfume, mixed with something vaguely smoky and churchy.

“It’s a multi-sensory exhibit,” a staff member said, explaining that the aroma recreates what you would likely smell around you in Renaissance Italy. However, it might just come across as nauseating for some, as it did for me, so fair warning for those with sensitive noses or maybe even allergies to strong fragrances.

Unfortunately, the smell might just be the only thing that truly packed a punch at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. Touted by ads as a highly-anticipated cultural event, the exhibit brings 34 of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel frescos out of the splendor of the Vatican and into an exhibit space in Estancia Mall, Ortigas, where, for an entrance fee of P650 (or P750 on the weekends), visitors may examine the frescos up close – and inevitably use them as backdrops for their next Instagram post.

Obviously, the images on exhibit are not the actual frescos Michelangelo painstakingly painted by hand over the course of five years. Rather, these are detailed photographs of the frescos – and the only photographs of their kind, seeing as photography isn’t allowed inside the Sistine Chapel.

For the show, the photos were blown up to giant scale, printed on fabric, mounted on boards, and arranged against the black walls of the Estancia exhibition space. Completing the set-up were rows of fake candles, a cappella hymns piping out of speakers, and, unfortunately, the heady scent that was not sitting well with me.

There was indeed an attempt to transport visitors to another time and place. However, the artificial quality of the details only reinforces the sense that everything there is just a vague approximation of the real thing.

The fabric that the images were printed on was said to be German-engineered and high-tech, meant to mimic the feel of plaster and stone. But this did not occur to me as a viewer – from where I stood, they could have been printed on tarpaulin and I wouldn’t have known any better.

I have not been to the Sistine Chapel, but I can imagine that part of the magnificence is seeing the heights Michelangelo literally scaled to paint these masterpieces. Taken out of context and presented in this format, these incredible pieces of art history felt somewhat cheapened.

Another caveat: to get the full exhibit experience, you need to download the exhibit app and listen to the audio guides during your tour. So unless you’ve prepped beforehand, you may not have earphones immediately on your person or the ability to add an extra app on your smartphone then and there.

Despite these issues, however, there was a point in the exhibit where I felt truly in awe: looking at the enlarged version of “The Last Judgment.” That particular panel ran from floor to ceiling, and unlike the other panels, was not blown up to comically-huge proportions.

The fresco includes over 300 characters, all in different poses and with different facial expressions. The way the exhibit presented it, you could see and appreciate all of the details – every muscular curve, every tenderly-held finger.

I can imagine that art students, art history nerds, and maybe even people of faith will find value in seeing every little detail of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel frescos at this scale. It may have been a more immersive experience had this treatment been done for all the art presented, from start to finish.

So, if you want an introduction to Michelangelo and Renaissance art, this exhibit might be a good starting point for you, and it will certainly provide good Instagram fodder for you and your friends, if that was what you were going for. (Just brace yourselves for the strong smells.)

However, as to the promise that the show will transport you to the Vatican City – I’m afraid it won’t. It begs for more splendor, given the historical heft of the art in question, and doesn’t inspire true reverence, though it could provide some amusement. – Rappler.com