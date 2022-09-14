Finally! Museo Pambata reopens to public in September

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is finally over! Manila icon Museo Pambata is fully reopening to the public in September, two years after closing down due to the pandemic.

The country’s first interactive children’s museum invites guests to its official relaunch on on Sunday, September 25, from 10 am to 4:30 pm. “Join us as we revisit our all-time favorites and create new memories in our new spaces,” the museum wrote in a September 12 Facebook post.

Guests can expect new spaces, a museum tour, art workshops, a children’s bazaar, busking, and more! All you have to do is sign up via this link, depending on how many slots are left.

Museo Pambata hosted a few events and workshops during the pandemic, but never fully reopened for museum visits until this month. The current entrance fee is at P450 per head. The museum will be open daily during the same time slot.

Museo Pambata first opened to the public in 1994 and has been offering children’s educational and creative programs, events, and exhibits since, in support of children’s rights and “defining Filipino childhoods.” It is located along Roxas Boulevard on the corner of South Drive, Ermita, Manila. – Rappler.com