Date idea! 6 museums, art galleries to visit around and outside Metro Manila

Check these budget-friendly art spots for a solo date or bonding with your significant other

MANILA, Philippines – Countless stories are always waiting to be told at art galleries and museums – and who knows, maybe your dream love scenario is next? If you’re taking out crushie on a first date, bonding with your long-term partner, or even going on a solo date, let the power of eye-catching artworks and intricate pieces add to the romantic experience!

As more galleries and art museums open their doors to the public again, here’s a round-up of six budget-friendly museums and art galleries for you, your S.O., and friends to spend the whole day in, around and outside Metro Manila.

You’re in for an emotional rollercoaster at this curated museum! An all-in-one experience, the Ateneo Art Gallery houses a diverse set of artworks that range from political sculptures and paintings that shed light on pressing social issues, to introspective installments and fun pieces.

Just recently, the modern art museum allowed guests to avail of the same-day booking option, for a minimal P50-entrance fee for non-Ateneans. Ateneo staff, faculty, students, and alumni can visit the gallery for free. So if you’re feeling spontaneous, the Ateneo Art Gallery should definitely be next on your list!

It’s located at Soledad V. Pangilinan Arts Wing, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, Katipunan Avenue, Loyola Heights, Quezon City, Metro Manila, open from Monday-Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm.

Built in 1974, the Ayala Museum is a classic go-to spot for those looking for the best of Philippine art, history, and culture. The massive six-story building is arguably one of the best places to visit to get a good glimpse of the Philippines’ rich history through the vast amount of impactful paintings and educational masterpieces it displays under one roof.

As of now, though, only the first three floors will be accessible to the public in view of COVID-19 safety protocols.

While its grand reopening was barred by the first COVID-19 lockdown, the Ayala Museum is now back and ready to welcome curious museum-goers for a soft opening rate of P350. Be sure to book quickly, because slots usually fill up fast!

It is located at Greenbelt Park, Makati Avenue, corner Dela Rosa Street, Ayala Center, Makati City, Metro Manila, open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5:30 pm (closed on holidays and special events).

For a good balance of up-and-coming artists and the more well-known, established ones, Finale Art File is the place to be. This 450-square-meter gallery is split into three sections: the Tall Gallery, Upstairs Gallery and Video Room.

It celebrates the boldness of Filipino painters, sculptors, printmakers, and installation artists by hosting exhibits that allow them to showcase their creative prowess. Its exhibitors change every month, so each visit is always a new experience. The best part is, entrance is free!

It is located at Warehouse 17, La Fuerza Compound (Gate 1), 2241 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, Metro Manila, open from Monday-Saturday, 10 am-7pm.

Now, for the out-of-town spots! Top on the outside-of-Metro-Manila list is the Instagram-famous Pintô Art Museum in Antipolo, Rizal, where art, science, history, and nature come together through the various works that it houses. The museum presents rotating exhibitions of the foundation’s collection and oversees an adjacent gallery space that promotes contemporary Filipino artists.

This museum and exhibition space is perfect for photoshoot dates with its IG-worthy spots. Camera-shy? Don’t worry! You and your date can always just appreciate the art collections and walk around the two-hectare botanical garden the museum is situated in. After a long day, you can even grab a quick bite at Café Tan-Aw, the museum’s in-house café.

Pintô Art Museum only accepts walk-ins with an entrance fee of P250, but you can get a discounted price of P125 if you present proof of student enrollment.

It is located at 1 Sierra Madre St. Grand Heights Rd, Antipolo, Rizal, open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm.

Here’s a unique and collection-specific museum: Galleria Taal, the first and only vintage camera museum in the Philippines.

Photo from Galleria Taal’s Facebook page

If your partner has an affinity for anything historical and vintage, Galleria Taal will surely excite him/her, as this museum is also a beautiful ancestral house. With a P50 entrance fee for students and P100 for adults, you can take a close look at various vintage cameras (a lot of which are still functional) and view photo exhibits too, which include the only known existing photograph of Jose Rizal’s execution.

It is located at Calle Agoncillo, Taal, Batangas, open on Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 am to 8 pm; and Thursday to Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm.

If you’re looking for a smaller, more intimate, and less mainstream space, check out The Sining Makiling Gallery – it features a lesser number of artworks, but the beauty about this is that you and your companion can take your sweet time to appreciate each piece of art.

This free-of-charge gallery located inside the University of the Philippines Los Baños features a new set of artists every so often, so it’s almost like a new experience every time you visit again.

It is located at DL Umali Hall Basement, University of the Philippines Los Baños, Laguna, open from Monday-Friday, 8 am-6 pm.

– Elle Guison, Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Elle Guison and Juno Reyes are Rappler interns.