New exhibit alert! National Museum to launch endemic flora and fauna art exhibit

The flora and fauna art exhibition will be open for public viewing from May 24 to September 25

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of Biodiversity Day and National Heritage Month, the National Museum of the Philippines will be launching a temporary art exhibition of Philippine endemic and native species of plants and animals.

The National Museum is partnering with the Philippine Botanical Art Society (PhilBAS) and Philippine Fauna Art Society (PhilFAS) to showcase the magnificent artworks of various artists in the exhibit titled Natural Heritage in Focus: The Philippine Flora and Fauna Art Exhibition.

The exhibition can be admired by the public in the National Museum of Natural History starting from May 24 up until September 25.

Admission is free and walk-ins are accepted but the museum reminds visitors to follow the guidelines set in compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases.

Along with the art exhibition, the museum will also be conducting other heritage-related programs and activities for the rest of the month. These include webinars, a workshop, and a demonstration which will also be available on the museum’s Facebook page. – with reports from Rainielle Kyle Guison/Rappler.com

Rainielle Kyle Guison is a Rappler intern.