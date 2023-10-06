National Museum’s ‘Yoga at the Museum’ initiative draws flak from netizens 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Yoga at the Museum' participants demonstrate yoga poses in front of Juan Luna's 'Spoliarium' painting at the National Museum

Participants are seen demonstrating a series of yoga poses while facing Juan Luna's 'Spoliarium' mural

MANILA, Philippines – The National Museum in Manila held the first four sessions of its “Yoga at the Museum” program on Friday, October 5 at the Spoliarium Hall. As its title suggests, the initiative allows people to take yoga classes at the National Museum, free of charge, in celebration of the Museum and Galleries Month.

In the National Museum’s Instagram reel posted on the same day, the program’s participants can be seen demonstrating a series of different yoga poses while facing Juan Luna’s original Spoliarium mural.

Netizens were quick to question the “Yoga at the Museum” program, with many of them expressing concern over the preservation of the historical painting.

“Sorry, not into this kind of strategy to promote the Museums and [Galleries Month]. This will accumulate heat, moisture and dirt into artifacts coming from the bodies. Yoga is much better to perform outside in an airy and free environment,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Aren’t we the taxpayers spending so much money to keep the humidity of that room stable to safeguard the country’s most important painting? Yet, of all places, we chose to put a bunch of sweating yogists inside it? For what? Wala na ba ibang room na bakante sa buong complex? 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/1XIW2tWcuA — Emil (@13thFool) October 5, 2023

This is what I was wondering about — yoga and the gallery have opposing humidity and temperature requirements. — ➕Cheeses Cries King of the Chews (@PozAbility) October 5, 2023

“Sorry but won’t the sweat and breathing from these participants affect the quality of the paintings inside? Especially the decades-old ones,” another user lamented.

Beyond concerns of the sweat and humidity possibly causing the painting to deteriorate over time, a few other netizens criticized the National Museum’s decision to hold classes for yoga – a calming practice – in front of a painting that depicts violence and gore.

“[How] on earth can a massive image of slaughter and death help someone destress? [Have] some respect for the great Juan Luna!” a commenter exclaimed.

“Weird place to hold yoga. The Spoliarium depicts dead gladiators. There’s nothing relaxing about that,” another user commented, sharing the same sentiments.

Besides, yoga and the subject matter of Spoliarium do not complement each other. Have they looked at the painting? 🤷🏻‍♀️🤔 — Tracy Ignacio (@Mother_Tracy) October 5, 2023

Another X user also mentioned that the National Museum has a big courtyard where the “Yoga at the Museum” program could have been held instead of the Spoliarium Hall.

The @natmuseumph Anthropology Museum has a big courtyard to do such a yoga session. — Matthew Lopez (@MatthewLopez93) October 5, 2023

However, many users mentioned that other major museums and galleries overseas regularly conduct a similar initiative.

Notably, the Louvre in Abu Dhabi holds “Immersive Flow Sessions,” where visitors can participate in ancient yogic practices in-house. But in contrast to the National Museum’s “Yoga at the Museum” program, these sessions are not conducted in the presence of historical paintings that require delicate preservation.

What’s your take on the National Museum’s decision to hold yoga sessions at the Spoliarium Hall? – Rappler.com