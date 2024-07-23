Noriko Ohara, voice actor behind Nobita of ‘Doraemon,’ dies at 88

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The actress' agency says that she died on July 12

MANILA, Philippines – Noriko Ohara, who served as the voice behind the Doraemon character Nobita, has died at 88, her agency, 81 Produce, announced on Tuesday, July 23.

81 Produce said that the voice actress died on July 12, after undergoing treatment for her illness. However, the agency did not explicitly mention what illness she was battling at the time of her death.

The news of her death was also posted on her official X account.

Ohara was the voice behind Nobita in the 1979 TV run of Doraemon, as well as in the 2015 spin-off film, Doraemon: Nobita’s Great Adventure in the South Seas.

The Doraemon manga was first serialized in 1969. It follows Doraemon, a robotic cat from the future who is sent to the past to help a young boy named Nobita.

The anime was then first aired years later in 1973. Since then, it has gotten several spin-off films and series through the years, with the latest being the 2024 animated film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Earth Symphony. – Rappler.com