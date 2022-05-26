Larong Atin to launch 3 original Filipino tabletop games – including an MNL48-inspired one!

Interested players can get the chance to test the board games and meet the designers at their launch on May 28

MANILA, Philippines – Barkada game nights are about to get better as Larong Atin is set to launch three original Filipino tabletop games – Rogue’s Dare by Cyrell Aspiras, Watchlist by Ronald Villaver, and MNL48 Team Shuffle by Ronald Villaver and Thomas Regala.

Proudly developed by Filipino game designers, each board game is designed to encourage critical thinking and develop the social skills of the players. “There is active decision-making while you are getting entertained…. You react to them and you are forced to think while you are participating,” Ludus Distributor president Freddie Tan said in a press release.

But what can we exactly expect with these board games?

Rogue’s Dare

Described as a “push-your-luck bluffing game,” Rogue’s Dare is where players will try to outbid each other with the amount of treasure they get from a dragon’s dungeon.

Each player can place their bid by putting down cards that hold either treasures or traps, all while avoiding the traps planted by other players. To be the most daring rogue, the player should be the one with the most treasure accumulated and have successfully avoided waking up the dragon at the end of the game.

Rogue’s Dare is designed by Cyrell Aspiras and illustrated by Jeff Benitez.

MNL48 Team Shuffle

A twist to the classic Top Trumps game, the MNL48 Team Shuffle features all the members of MNL48’s second generation – with each idol having a different stat.

Each player will start by forming their group of idols. And then, one by one, players – or stage managers, in this game, will choose which idols get which points (highest, lowest, or the stage manager’s choice), and what stats to compare. Players will then choose an idol from their hand and compare the chosen stats with the other players’ to see who gets the point.

MNL48 Team Shuffle is designed by Ronald Villaver and Thomas Regala.

Watchlist

A combination of Where’s Waldo and Pinoy Henyo, Watchlist is where players, or agents, look for the people on the cards by asking yes or no questions from an informant.

Through the informant’s answers, agents need to try to find five targets from a deck of cards within the time limit of five minutes. Agents will win the game if they meet the quota of five targets before the time limit is up.

Watchlist is designed by Ronald Villaver and illustrated by Ruben Nacion.

​​Interested players can get the chance to test the board games and even meet and greet the designers at their launch on Saturday, May 28, 1:30 pm at Japan Town, Ayala Malls Vertis North.

The games will also be available for nationwide shipping through Shopee, Lazada, and over the counter at all Neutral Grounds outlets for a standard retail price of P350 for Watchlist, P495 for Rogue’s Dare, and P995 for MNL48 Team Shuffle. – Rappler.com