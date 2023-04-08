Minneapolis Walker Art Center to hold first Pacita Abad retrospective exhibit in April

SELF-TAUGHT. The late Philippines-born textile artist Pacita Abad will be honored in her first retrospective art exhibit.

The US roadshow will feature over 100 rarely-seen works by the Batanes-born textile artist and painter

MANILA, Philippines – The first-ever major retrospective art exhibit of the late Philippines-born artist Pacita Abad will be hosted by Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center from April 15 to September 3, featuring over 100 rarely-seen, significant artworks from Pacita’s 32-year art career.

After Minneapolis, Pacita’s first major international roadshow will continue on to San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) from October 21, 2023 to January 28, 2024; MoMA PS1 in New York from March 28 to September 2, 2024; and then end at Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada, from October 12, 2024 to January 19, 2025.

The Henry Luce Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and the Andy Warhol Foundation are supporting the show.

According to Pacita Abad’s website, the exhibit will be the “most comprehensive exploration” of the Batanes native’s works-to-date, including works from private and public collections across Asia, Europe, and the US – from exuberant mural-size canvas paintings to signature self-portraits of her iconic colorful outfits and joyful embroidered textile artworks.

“Abad is best known for her trapuntos, a form of quilted painting made by stitching and stuffing her canvases as opposed to stretching them over a wood frame,” her Instagram page wrote.

Pacita Abad is curated by Victoria Sung, Associate Curator of Visual Arts at the Walker and Matthew Villar Miranda, Curatorial Fellow in Visual Arts at the Walker. The Pacita Abad Art Estate also contributed, with Jack Garrity, Kristi Garrity, and Pio Abad making available any archival materials – photographs, sketchbooks, and the like – to the show.

The largely self-taught artist, who died of cancer at age 58 in 2004, “developed a distinct visual vocabulary that embraced the artistic traditions of global cultures and actively blurred the boundaries between fine art and craft,” her website wrote.

It also said: “While Abad was engaged in artistic and political dialogues during her life, the depth, range, and inventiveness of her work is only now coming to prominence. The forthcoming presentation positions Abad within art historical narratives, providing new insights into her conceptual and aesthetic evolutions as well as the life experiences that so richly influenced her practice.” – Rappler.com