Pet playgrounds: Dog parks where your pupper can run and play leash-free

MANILA, Philippines – A tired dog is a happy dog, and what pet parent doesn’t want that? While leashed walks are great exercise, most dogs thrive with an open space to run, roam, and be with other dogs.

In a perfect world, your dog would have a forest, a beach, or a massive backyard to play in, but in Metro Manila, open spaces are scarce even for humans – which is why we thank doge for the existence of off-leash pet parks.

Pet parks give your dogs enough room for a romp, while keeping them safe from the urban jungle’s rowdy streets. These parks also have play areas and obstacle courses to make them even more engaging for your pooch. The best part is, other dogs are sure to be there too – which means more friends for these naturally extroverted creatures.

We list down several off-leash dog parks you can check out in Metro Manila. Before you go, make sure your pet is up to date on their vaccines, and that they’re well socialized to play with other dogs. Aggressive dogs and bitches in heat aren’t allowed at dog parks, for obvious reasons. Also, don’t forget to read up on each park’s rules and take poop bags and your dog’s water bottles with you!

Central Bark Park

CENTRAL BARK. The dog park feels like a forest in the middle of BGC.

Taking up a 600-sqm corner of Sundial Park in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Central Bark has grassy, leaf-strewn grounds and is shaded by trees, making it as close to a forest as you can get in the city. It also includes obstacle courses where you can attempt to teach your dog new tricks.

The park is manned by experienced pet rangers who also gamely take part in playing with the dogs. Central Bark also comes with a great bonus: its resident German Shepherd named Hunter, whose calm and gentle demeanor sets a great example for the other dogs.

Central Bark’s day pass is at P100 per dog, with no time limit, so you can come in as early as 6 am, and stay til 8 pm.

PetMe

PETME. This indoor dog park is manned by experienced handlers who teach the dogs how to socialize.

Also in BGC is PetMe – owned by one of Central Bark’s co-founders. PetMe is indoors, so while it doesn’t have that foresty smell that dogs like, it’s a great all-weather option with its grassy turf, wide open area, and dog-loving staff. PetMe also offers daycare and pet hotel services for those who need to leave their dogs for a few hours or a few nights.

Rates are P299 for one hour, P499 for three hours, and P1,499 for 10 hours, with varying rates for the daycare and pet hotel.

Jaime Velasquez Park

NO FRILLS. If you just need a space for your dog to run around, the dog park within Jaime Velasquez Park is perfect.

This no-frills dog park is accessible to pet parents in Makati, located at the newly-renovated Jaime Velasquez Park in Salcedo Village. The park is divided into two areas – one for small dogs, and one for medium and big dogs, which adds an extra feeling of security since dogs love to play rough.

Entrance to the park is free, but pets need to have a Salcedo Village pet ID, which you can register for through a QR code at the park’s entrance. Also, only five people are allowed per area every 15 minutes, so it might be better to go at an odd hour to get more playtime. The dog park is open daily from 7 am to 7 pm.

SM Aura Paw Park

PLAYTIME. SM Aura’s Paw Park has 11 agility courses for training and tiring out your puppers.

This pet playground at SM Aura in Taguig is bright and breezy, with 11 agility courses within its fenced in area where your dog can learn and play. The park also occasionally has special set-ups (they had a “Pawchella” theme last Halloween), and pop-up stores selling all kinds of pet needs and goodies.

Use of the park is free, though pet owners need to pre-register online. It’s open from 10 am to 6 pm daily at SM Aura’s Skypark.

Bark Park Eastwood

DOG DAY. Bark Park is located in the middle of pet-friendly Eastwood City mall.

Any dog will love the weave poles and tunnels at this pet park in Eastwood City, a pet-friendly mall where you can go for a stroll with your pupper before or after playtime.

Entrance is free, though pets need to have a Megaworld Lifestyle Malls digital pet pass. You can register for it online.

The BarkYard

BARKYARD. Located in malls all over Metro Manila, this is one of the most convenient dog parks to bring your friend to.

One of the first dog parks in Metro Manila, BarkYard has lots of agility courses and fun obstacles for your dog, with separate areas for big dogs and small dogs. Most branches are located within malls, so you can squeeze your dog’s playtime in between errands.

The BarkYard has several branches: UP Town Center in Katipunan, Glorietta and Circuit Mall in Makati, Ayala Malls Marikina, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and Solenad in Santa Rosa, Laguna. Use of the park is free, though pet owners need to register at the mall concierge beforehand. – Rappler.com