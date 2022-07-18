IN PHOTOS: The ‘In The Soop’ pop-up store in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a shop-til-you-drop moment for Filipino ARMYs and CARATs as the much-awaited In The Soop pop-up store in Manila has finally opened.

Drawing inspiration from the “healing” reality series, the interior of the pop-up store is designed with a tent-like canopy, picnic tables, and more nature-themed components to give off the same soothing vibes from the show.

Located on the 1st floor of SM Mall of Asia’s south wing, the pop-up store has over 500 products, from apparel, stickers, memorabilia, and other BTS and SEVENTEEN-inspired merchandise.

ARMYs and CARATs have the chance to match their OOTDs with the ones worn by BTS and SEVENTEEN members during the show. Several hoodies, sweatshirts, pajamas, beanies, socks, and slippers are available in the pop-up store.

If you want to keep your fangirl-ing lowkey, they also have a collection of In The Soop-themed houseware items such as tapes, notepads, picture frames, and even Soopy products! Soopy is the adorable green mascot from the series.

A section of the store is also dedicated to merchandise that features BTS’ “Tinytan” collection and “Permission to Dance”-inspired products. Similar to the BTS’ pop-up store in SM Megamall, the theme of the merchandise is also reported to change every week.

Fans planning to visit the store are recommended to register through Morningkall’s online booking platform. One slot is good for two persons and only one booking per account is allowed per day. Walk-ins are also accommodated, but the store only allows 30 guests inside at a certain time.

The pop-up store will only run for a limited time from July 1 to October 1, 2022. It’s the latest of the In The Soop pop-up stores around Southeast Asia following the ones in South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia.

In The Soop is a South Korean reality series that follows K-pop groups as they take a relaxing vacation in a secluded place in the forest – or “soop” in Korean.

The show first aired in August 2020 featuring BTS, and a second season was aired in October 2021. SEVENTEEN, meanwhile, had their own version of the series in August 2021. A version featuring the Wooga squad is set to premiere on July 22. – Rappler.com