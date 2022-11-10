Precious Paula Nicole launches foundation, builds home for the Golden Gays

MANILA, Philippines – In true queen behavior, Drag Race Philippines season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole has launched the Precious Foundation in support of the Golden Gays.

One of Precious’ longtime advocacies, the Golden Gays is a non-profit organization that supports elderly and homeless members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The drag queen announced the launch of her foundation at “A Precious ThanksGiveyn,” a thanksgiving party on Tuesday, November 8, attended by the Golden Gays community.

“Yung pagkapanalo ko sa Drag Race, hindi naman yun basta korona, sabi ko, kayo yung korona ko, kayong lahat,” Precious told them. “Hindi siya nalalagay sa ulo, pero nasa puso ko na kayong lahat, kaya maraming maraming salamat for coming here.”

(My Drag Race win, it isn’t just a crown, I said you are the crown, all of you…. I can’t put you on my head, but you’re all in my heart, so thank you so much for coming here.)

Precious recalled the first time she saw the Golden Gays and performed for them, and said that every since then, she’s always thought of ways to support them.

According to GMA News Online, Precious will be building a house for the Golden Gays, and is planning to complete it by 2023.

Precious Paula Nicole won the Drag Race Philippines crown on October 12. She is set to perform at DragCon UK in January 2023. – Rappler.com