Rappler film critic is first Filipino individual member of FIPRESCI

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Tan Liwag, a film critic for Rappler and several other publications, is now the first Filipino individual member of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), the organization confirmed on Saturday, March 12.

Founded in 1930 in Brussels, Belgium, FIPRESCI is geared towards “the promotion and development of film culture and for the safeguarding of professional interests.” It currently has members in over 50 countries, and gives out awards during prestigious international film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.

Prior to Liwag’s individual membership, Filipino critics such as Richard Bolisay and Alexis Tioseco served as guest critics for the organization.

Liwag is an alumnus of the IFFR Young Critics Programme 2021, the FEFF Film Campus 2021, the Yamagata Film Criticism Workshop 2021, and the CINELAB Workshop 2020, and has served as a jury member for film festivals locally and internationally. He is also the president of the young critics collective Cine Crítico Filipino and an alumnus of the Ricky Lee Screenwriting Workshop. – Rappler.com