Reflections on the art of 2 Japanese soldiers stationed in the PH during World War II

Lecturer Karl Ian Uy Cheng Chua analyzes picture postcards soldier Michio Maeda sent to his wife in Japan, and illustrations in the picture diary of engineer Shinichi Komatsu

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A professional lecturer at the Asian Center of the University of the Philippines Diliman has adopted an interesting take on the art of two Japanese soldiers stationed in the Philippines during World War II.

Karl Ian Uy Cheng Chua’s lecture “The Afterlives of Art: Problematizing the Anti-War Message” proposes the creation of a space where post-World War II generations of Filipinos and Japanese can ponder on the suffering both sides experienced during the conflict, to eschew war as a solution to the problems besetting their respective countries.

In this lecture, delivered to International Studies students of Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan on October 17, Chua analyzed picture postcards (e-hagaki) soldier Michio Maeda sent to his wife in Japan, and illustrations in the picture diary (e-nikki) of engineer Shinichi Komatsu.

FLOWER. Hibiscus drawing from Maeda’s first letter to his wife. Courtesy of Karl Ian Uy Cheng Chua

Maeda was a trained nihonga artist and, drafted as a soldier, was sent to the Philippines in 1944. He wrote 728 letters to his wife during his time serving in the Japanese imperial forces, with 132 sent from the Philippines. Maeda died in the Philippines on August 5, 1945, a day before the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Komatsu was an engineer sent to the Philippines in 1944 as a civilian employee to manage butanol production. He was able to write a total of 11 notebooks for his diary, which contained 60 illustrations.

ANIMALS. Komatsu’s sketch of edible animals in the Philippines, drawn when food was becoming scarce for Japanese soldiers. Courtesy of Karl Ian Uy Cheng Chua

“Remember: these are memoirs of the soldiers, so they’re meant for personal use. But the moment they were allowed to be commercially published by their families, it is now consumed by the public,” Chua noted.

“What this does in its afterlife is it helps the Japanese regret the war, and it has evolved to become a part of Japan’s ‘Peace Literature,’ which teaches them about the horrors of war, although their definition of the horrors of war is confined to their personal suffering. While happy that Japan is no longer wanting to wage war, it’s at the cost of them forgetting their own acts in the war, which leaves you with a bad taste as a Southeast Asian or Filipino,” he stressed.

Problematizing the anti-war message

Chua notes how this tack in existing Japanese World War II historiography has presented a dilemma to the present generation of Filipinos dealing with Japanese visitors to the Philippines. However, he told the attending students that they could deal with this dilemma without causing any unwarranted or inappropriate embarrassment or bitterness in both parties.

COCONUT. Another of Maeda’s paintings sent to his wife. Courtesy of Karl Ian Uy Cheng Chua

“To end the cycle of violence, to remove the concept of aggressor and victim, and look at the inherent problem which gave rise to the violence in the first place, we need to retell our story…and understand there’s always multiple sides to historical events,” he said.

He suggests, for instance, that should Japanese visit Xavier University, students could tell them how it was a Japanese garrison during the Japanese occupation, where many Filipinos were incarcerated, tortured, and died.

HELL. Komatsu’s drawing of Negros – Hell’s Valley Spring with lots of skeletons. Courtesy of Karl Ian Uy Cheng Chua

“It’s a matter-of-fact concept vs. what we’re currently doing when we immediately compromise with the Japanese we encounter. Not to embarrass them or breed hate, but invite them also to partake in our war memory, just like our tourists do when they visit Nagasaki and Hiroshima when they go to Japan. So we should look for that balance when we engage them in our conversations, about what really happened during World War II,” Chua offered.

“End the cycle of violence by not emphasizing either the Filipino or Japanese victimhood, but rather how we are able to now converse in an everyday setting, to sit down and talk about the war with no personal baggage, without hating or embarrassing each other.”

“That’s where our role is: to not only make them aware, but not make them uncomfortable to not talk to us about it, so that message has to be within that space.” – Rappler.com