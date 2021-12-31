‘Marites! Dasurv? Chariz!’: Slang words we learned in 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Language is ever-evolving, and new slang words enter our vocabulary every year to help us express very specific feelings and situations. They may sound silly to us at first, but somehow they always manage to sneak into our speech, thanks especially to the rowdy world of social media.

Below are some of the new terms we saw used often in 2021. Which of them do you say on the regular, and do you think any of them will stand the test of time?

Marites

Move over, Gossip Girl. For the hottest chismis, look no further than your neighborhood marites! The marites is the embodiment of every nosy tita eager to share the tastiest tidbits about others. You can even use the term as a descriptor, such as holding a “marites session” with your pals. There’s no denying there’s a little bit (or, okay, maybe a LOT) of marites in each of us.

is this the marites philosophy? pic.twitter.com/3OctiTDhCx — anneᶻ (@artemace__) December 21, 2021

Dara being the self- acclaimed "chismosa" is just so relatable. Luv her 😂 #marites pic.twitter.com/5BlDrrQusW — Ms. G (Tita MOO) (@rogue_gielyn) December 23, 2021

Naur

Ever notice how Australians pronounce the word “no?” It’s a very specific sound, and “naur” appears to be the closest way for non-Australians to mimic it. Why it became so popular is anyone’s guess, but we have to admit it’s a more amusing, overdramatic way of screaming “NOOO” into the social media void.

not billie performing in the philippines NAUR pic.twitter.com/ALXMR3IcFw — missfolklore (@itsmissfolklore) May 2, 2021

naur anong gemini gago wag 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1VQJhA8xki — /ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ (@yanienotfound) December 30, 2021

i was listening to a podcast about poverty in developed countries and suddenly the podcasters went "…unlike the idea of poverty in the philippines"



oh naur, we're fucked — a yeetling (@eunieverseee) May 6, 2021

Dasurv

“Dasurv” is probably the most wholesome slang term of the year. It’s exactly what it sounds like – a sassier version of the word “deserve,” expressed when you think someone (including yourself!) deserves what they’re getting. In this era of self-care and being more attuned to each other’s mental health, “dasurv” really, well, deserves to be one of the top terms of 2021.

Congratulations, Dara!! 😭💕 Your hard work all these years… are finally getting recognized 🤧💞 You deserve it so much ati!!!!! 💖 I'm sooooo proud of you! ❤️ @krungy21 DASURV DASURV DASURVVVV!!!!!!!!!!! 🧡💛



OUR PRIDE SANDARA#SANDARAxMBCAwards#SandaraPark #산다라박 pic.twitter.com/DfjxqW01FB — 🍀𝚌𝚊𝚜 (@kengselyn) December 29, 2021

my friends knows how kuripot i am kahit may stable job na ako then pinilit ako nila mommy to buy things para sa work and my friends be like:✨dasurv✨ hnggggggh thank you friends! pic.twitter.com/GNn49zQjKf — 𝕄𝕠𝕟𝕄𝕠𝕟🌻 #DAPATSILENI2022 (@_monmom) December 26, 2021

dasurv ko “me” time before 2021 ends — mejie (@mejierazon) December 29, 2021

Chariz

Not all slang appears out of thin air. Case in point: “Chariz” is the latest iteration of “charot,” a term we should now probably consider as veteran slang. It basically means “just kidding,” a handy word you can slap on to the end of any sentence to offset any seriousness. You can be as brutally honest and dramatic as you want to be; all you have to do is add “chariz” at the end to make it a bit more self-effacing. (Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, though, is up for debate.)

can i have him for christmas??? chariz pic.twitter.com/0haIyftqzX — BONAK⁷ (@kookienation_) December 24, 2021

Good morning from our plants to yours. Chariz😅



My view while having my early morning coffee, super relaxing! 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/x18kowfB6C — Jessy Neggy (@jessyneggy) December 29, 2021

new year new me chariz hahahah https://t.co/q4aKyT7SqU — Dianna (@yannimarieeee) December 29, 2021

Yarn

Finally, “yarn” evolved from the word “yan” or “iyan,” which people use to express doubt or incredulity, or to show that they’re pleasantly surprised. “Yarn,” just like “dasurv,” is just much sassier and more fun to say. It’s likely really confusing for non-Filipino speakers though; it probably looks like we’re a nation obsessed with knitting.

Pinoy slang really ruined the word ‘yarn’ like we need a new word to call these things kasi di ko na kayang seryosohin ang ‘yarn’ 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kLHu7GODXi — kæ ⎕ (@ifyouseekkae) December 22, 2021

What other slang words did you learn in 2021? Any new terms you feel will get more popular in the coming year? – Rappler.com