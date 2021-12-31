‘Marites! Dasurv? Chariz!’: Slang words we learned in 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Language is ever-evolving, and new slang words enter our vocabulary every year to help us express very specific feelings and situations. They may sound silly to us at first, but somehow they always manage to sneak into our speech, thanks especially to the rowdy world of social media.
Below are some of the new terms we saw used often in 2021. Which of them do you say on the regular, and do you think any of them will stand the test of time?
Marites
Move over, Gossip Girl. For the hottest chismis, look no further than your neighborhood marites! The marites is the embodiment of every nosy tita eager to share the tastiest tidbits about others. You can even use the term as a descriptor, such as holding a “marites session” with your pals. There’s no denying there’s a little bit (or, okay, maybe a LOT) of marites in each of us.
Naur
Ever notice how Australians pronounce the word “no?” It’s a very specific sound, and “naur” appears to be the closest way for non-Australians to mimic it. Why it became so popular is anyone’s guess, but we have to admit it’s a more amusing, overdramatic way of screaming “NOOO” into the social media void.
Dasurv
“Dasurv” is probably the most wholesome slang term of the year. It’s exactly what it sounds like – a sassier version of the word “deserve,” expressed when you think someone (including yourself!) deserves what they’re getting. In this era of self-care and being more attuned to each other’s mental health, “dasurv” really, well, deserves to be one of the top terms of 2021.
Chariz
Not all slang appears out of thin air. Case in point: “Chariz” is the latest iteration of “charot,” a term we should now probably consider as veteran slang. It basically means “just kidding,” a handy word you can slap on to the end of any sentence to offset any seriousness. You can be as brutally honest and dramatic as you want to be; all you have to do is add “chariz” at the end to make it a bit more self-effacing. (Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, though, is up for debate.)
Yarn
Finally, “yarn” evolved from the word “yan” or “iyan,” which people use to express doubt or incredulity, or to show that they’re pleasantly surprised. “Yarn,” just like “dasurv,” is just much sassier and more fun to say. It’s likely really confusing for non-Filipino speakers though; it probably looks like we’re a nation obsessed with knitting.
What other slang words did you learn in 2021? Any new terms you feel will get more popular in the coming year? – Rappler.com