Stan by Me: The Filipino tarot community with RobRubinReadings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – For many, getting a tarot reading is the answer, whether they have woes about relationships or concerns with their career. And while tarot reading has been garnering more attention in the Philippines lately, there’s still a lot of misconceptions surrounding the practice.

In this episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we chat with Philippine tarot authority Rob Rubin, founder of Mysterium Philippines, to talk about the growing Filipino tarot community, their upcoming Philippine Tarot Convention, and what they hope to see in the local tarot scene in the future.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, October 19, at 5:30 pm, or check out Rappler on Facebook! – Rappler.com