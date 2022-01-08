Star City postpones reopening amid COVID-19 surge

The theme park was originally supposed to reopen on January 14

MANILA, Philippines – Star City has postponed its long-awaited reopening due to the current COVID-19 surge.

The amusement park had earlier announced that it would reopen on January 14, after over two years of closure.

“Sorry na…. Na-excite lang talaga kaming mag-announce, namiss kasi talaga namin kayo. Kaso dumadami ‘yung mga COVID-19 cases so doble ingat muna. Siyempre mahal namin kayong mga guests at employees namin and ‘yung health and safety nyong lahat ang priority ni Star City,” they said in a Facebook post.

(We’re sorry. We just got excited to announce, we just really missed all of you. But COVID-19 cases are rising, so let’s be extra careful. Of course we love our guests and employees, and your heatlh and safety is Star City’s priority).

Star City asked if it was okay to move the opening date, and promised that when everything is okay, they would all see their guests again.

Star City has been closed since October 2019, after a fire razed the theme park complex.

The postponement of the reopening is announced on the same day that the Philippines recorded an all-time high of 26,548 new COVID-19 cases. – Rappler.com