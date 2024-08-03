LIST: Up your sticker game with these locally owned stationery shops

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Whether you're looking for P-pop, K-pop, anime, or food-themed stickers, these 14 local shops have you covered

MANILA, Philippines – Let’s be real: we like it when things are pretty! Admittedly, some choices we make are sometimes fueled by the need for aesthetics. What better way to elevate the look of simple items than through stickers? These dainty, adhesive illustrations make whatever they touch look pretty, making them a staple for many.

There’s everything for everyone on this list. The K-pop and P-pop stans, otakus, fans of Filipino humor and content, foodies, and queer folks — no niche shall be left behind.

Handpick stickers for you and your friends from these 14 locally owned online shops.

For the K-pop fans

What’s a sticker collection without Korean pop stars, right? Being in a country with one of the highest numbers of K-pop fans in the world, Filipinos continue to admire and support Korean artistry, from streaming their music to collecting stickers.

eadikit

Carats are in for a treat as this sister-owned shop features stickers of the Korean boy group SEVENTEEN.

Complete the diamond life with chibi versions of the 13 boys in this sticker pack based on their 2024 TV show, NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.

Polco, or polaroid decorating stickers, can also be found in the same shop. With these tiny stickers, you can decorate toploaders for your SEVENTEEN bias’ photocard!

Score these bad boys (pun intended!) from eadikit’s official website.

Paging Courage

Meanwhile, Paging Courage stocks heart-shaped stickers of BTS. These are waterproof, making them perfect for your flasks!

We’re not leaving ENGENEs behind as Paging Courage also has vinyl ENHYPEN stickers! You can show off your bias with this “Name Please?” sticker collection, equipped with a sticker corresponding to each member.

Transactions can be made through their X and Instagram accounts.

For the otakus and Sanrio lovers

escaarts

Make the Sanrio enjoyers in your life happy by getting them doodle stickers of their favorite characters from escaarts. Case in point: this sticker pack of the Little Twin Stars, Kiki and Lala, with even cuter features than usual!

A sleepy Snorlax is also on the roster of escaartss’ vibrant creations!

You can score escaarts’ stickers at different art events. You can check her Instagram page for updates.

Gillian Tolentino Art

Get your Studio Ghibli fix from Gillian Tolentino, who draws these iconic Hayao Miyazaki characters in her own style!

Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro, No-Face of Spirited Away, Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service, Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle, and more Ghibli Studios’ characters are featured in this pandemic-born shop.

Support the local artist through their Instagram account.

For some Filipino representation

Getting your dose of kanal humor and championing important causes at the same time? Count us in! These local shops have us covered.

Yoki’s Corner

For the OA and nonchalant clubs, jeepney signage-inspired sheets are up for grabs at this online shop.

You can also let Yoki Corner’s collection of fluffy bear stickers represent your feelings, whether it’s your annoyance at the Philippine heat or just wanting to lay in a puddle of tears just because.

Get your hands on these stickers through their Jotform website.

conie.ho

Jeepney culture is also alive and well in conie.ho’s art. Aside from showcasing her artistic talent, the artist also amplifies causes such as the Jeepney Phaseout, which threatened the livelihood of drivers nationwide.

Waterproof vinyl stickers donning humorous sayings such as “shot puno” and “Alabang mwa mwa dyan?” are included in her Jeepney Sign Stickers launched in December 2023 in support of the drivers.

The yellow star stickers with humorous phrases like “bakla ng taon” and “ganda lang” are also crowd favorites in her store as patrons can slap it on their laptops and get some much-needed elevation.

Score these stickers from their Shopee, at Curate MNL in Makati City, Lemon Drop Hub Make Lab in Escolta, Manila City, and Sonata LLL Greenhills, San Juan City.

For the foodies

Satisfy the eye, for now, with sticker sheets dedicated to showcase yummy food from different cuisines.

colors by bear

Gift your foodie friends with these stickers that are delicious to look at!

Filipino favorites like sinigang, sisig, and chicken inasal are the stars of this sticker sheet. Seven dishes prepared by the bread-wielding chef and shop mascot, Doongle, are illustrated in realistic colors.

And since we don’t like leaving anyone behind, Japanese food lovers can choose among four sticker sheets featuring mouthwatering ramen and delicious sushi, or even the sweet treats you’d typically find at Don Quijote.

Find these stickers on their Instagram page.

Paper Diet

Adorable dumplings, a tray of eggs, and a determined katsudon — food items are brought to life in Paper Diet’s sticker sheets. Regular food choices are given a fun spin with faces drawn on them, making them a cute choice for a lunchbox design!

Get the goods from their website or Shopee storefront. International orders are also catered through their other site.

For those who are queer and here

This already-vibrant community of people is elevated even more by artists whose craft highlights the beauty and talent of the LGBTQ+ community.

Corny Babe’s Groovy Shop

Corny Babe’s Groovy Shop’s stickers put a retro spin on queer stories. Through this store that was established in 2017, you can celebrate the beauty of pride through art! This shop puts a ’70s disco spin on its stickers, making pride an even more colorful affair.

Support this local queer artist by purchasing from their website and Instagram shop account.

Dar Murillo Art

H-O-T-T-O-G-O! You definitely can take these Chappell Roan-inspired stickers “Hot to Go.” From a sticker of the queer singer herself to ones that feature lyrics from her songs, this sticker sheet highlights Chappell’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Grab your stickers from Dar Murillo’s Instagram account and partner stores indicated on the bio.

For the P-pop stans

Say what you want about Filipinos, but never question their talent when it comes to singing. With that being said, it’s clear that Pinoy pop, or P-pop, has seen a steady rise over the past few years, and we’re totally here for it (and so are these sticker shops!).

Likhaatgawaph

Oh shux! For the Blooms who can’t get enough of BINI, feast on these sticker sheets by likhaatgawaph.

A sheet consists of eight stickers — one corresponding to each member.

More of a lowkey fangirl? Consider getting your hands on these subtle stickers featuring their song titles, “Lagi,” “Karera,” “Pantropiko,” and “Salamin, Salamin.”

Find these and more at likhaatgawaph’s Shopee account.

Big Kids Corner

Aside from listening to their hits, a way to show some love for the Kings of P-pop is by purchasing some SB19-themed stickers!

Complete with their light stick in the middle, SB19 is made even cuter in this “PAGTATAG!” sticker sheet. Originally designed by the shop, it can be purchased as a small or large sheet.

PAGTATAG! SB19 stickers by Big Kids Corner. Photo courtesy of Big Kids Corner

Get your hands on these through their Shopee storefront.

For your journaling needs

It’s important to pause and take some time to breathe amidst the hustle and bustle of your surroundings. For those who find solace in jotting down memories, these sticker sheets will surely elevate your journal game and even your mood.

Sunny Stoic Studio

For students, dreadful days brought forth by exams are inevitable. Cheer their spirits up with these journaling stickers that depict stoicism and vibrant landscapes.

Fittingly, the store has a memento vivere (remember that you must live) washi sticker sheet with uplifting quotes such as “savor life’s moments” and calm illustrations of nature perfect for a journal entry about life.

Some holo foil stickers are up for grabs, too, perfect for those who need a reminder that life is magical and it’s okay to take a rest.

Check out the stickers from their website.

Eden Street

These journal stickers carry not just a dose of cuteness but also some affirmations for daily life.

Meanwhile, “Thankful For Therapy and Connection & Community” are colorful and empowering kiss-cut stickers designed with the intention of inspiring, healing, and lifting people’s spirits.

For those who need some reminder on days when hope is in short supply, these “The New Classics” and “It’s Okay, You’re Okay” sticker sheets are perfect for you.

Get these goods from edenstreet’s Instagram account. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She’s taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.