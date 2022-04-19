Tanghalang Pilipino’s ‘Doc Resureccion: Gagamutin ang Bayan’ now streaming online

MANILA, Philippines – Just in time for Resurrection Sunday on April 17, Tanghalang Pilipino, the resident theater company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), launched its first theater-to-film project, Doc Resureccion: Gagamutin ang Bayan, written by Layeta Bucoy and directed by Dennis Marasigan.

Set in a poor fishing village, it follows the story of idealistic young doctor Jess Resureccion, who is running for mayor in hopes of uplifting the status of the town’s residents. He is rivaled by his good-for-nothing cousin, Boy Pogi Resureccion, who was set up and paid by the incumbent mayor to run as a nuisance candidate and hopefully spoil the votes for Jess.

The two face head-to-head about their candidacies and reminisce their childhood memories in between, tension building up all the while. With the 2022 national elections just a few weeks away, the production tackles election-related issues such as deep-seated jealousy and even hatred that can lead to violence.

Available for streaming online until April 30, the production stars Marco Viaña as Doc Jess Resureccion, Jonathan Tadioan as Boy Pogi Resureccion, Nanding Josef as Pang, Sherry Lara as Mang, and Lhorvie Nuevo as Elsa.

Doc Resureccion: Gagamutin ang Bayan is a one-act play that first took the stage at the 2009 Virgin Labfest, the annual festival of unpublished works held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). It was restaged in 2010 and 2012 before getting a 2022 film adaptation shot at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (Main Theater).

Dennis Marasigan doubled as the lighting director and worked with Antonette Go as the assistant director, Pong Ignacio as the Director for Photography, TJ Ramos for Music and Sound Design, Ohm David for Set Design, Daniel Gregorio for Costume Design, and Paw Castillo for Poster Design.

Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) was founded in 1987 and has since promoted Philippine theater “rooted in centuries-old Filipino culture and history while being responsive to evolving contemporary society.” They produce both classic and contemporary Filipino works and translations and adaptations of international materials. TP is also the group behind KAPWA (Kamalayang Pilipino Workshop in the Arts) and the Actors Company.

You can purchase your tickets for Doc Resureccion: Gamutin ang Bayan through this link. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/ Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern.