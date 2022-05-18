Theater veteran Miguel Faustmann dies at 67

MIGUEL FAUSTMANN. The actor is remembered for his roles in various stage plays.

He is remembered for his roles in plays like 'A Christmas Carol' and films such as 'Heneral Luna'

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran theater actor Miguel Faustmann died on Sunday, May 15. He was 67.

His brother Juan Luis Faustmann confirmed the news in a May 17 Facebook post, saying, “we are deeply saddened we have lost our brother Miguel who passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Miguel started his long theater career at a young age, writing and performing plays as a student at La Salle Greenhills, and later at Adamson University.

He became a Repertory Philippines regular in the ’70s, making his debut in the ensemble of Hello Dolly!, and later appearing in the theater group’s productions of Camelot, Evita, Man of La Mancha, The Sound of Music, Equus, and Oliver!.

He was also known for playing Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, and the scrooge-like Henry Willows in Father’s Day – one of his last roles.

Miguel will also be remembered for his performances in a number of television shows and films, including Eskapo, Ang Probinsyano, Encantadia,Victor Magtanggol, Heneral Luna, and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral. – Rappler.com