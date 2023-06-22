Thoughts on Luna and his Hymén

'HOLY GRAIL.' After disappearing for 132 years, Juan Luna's 'Hymen, oh Hyménée' is on display for the first time ever in the Philippines

The painting Hymén, Oh Hyménee gives me chills, knowing that Luna had incorporated the image of a turtle to symbolize meekness as part of the virtues of a married woman; and that many years later, Luna, in a jealous rage, kills his wife, Paz – the woman immortalized in this painting.

Luna started work on this painting after their honeymoon in Italy. Two years later, their marriage began to sour. Moreso, the friendship of Paz and Monsieur Dussaq, a Parisian businessman, whom she met in Mont-Dore, a vacation resort in France, fueled Luna’s paranoia that his wife was conducting an affair on the side. This accusation Paz continually denied despite sometimes being beaten into a confession. At a certain point, in an effort to keep Paz prisoner at home, Luna burned her frocks.

Concerned for her safety, Paz thought better to seek refuge in the house of her mother, Doña Juliana Pardo de Tavera. But the danger she sought to avoid caught up, not only with her, but with her mother and brothers.

On September 22, 1892, Luna went to Doña Juliana’s apartment on Pergolese Street. When Paz and her mother, who were on their way out, saw Luna angrily approaching, shooting at them with a revolver, they scampered back to the apartment with Luna behind them in hot pursuit. Paz and her mother hid in the bathroom apartment.

Meanwhile, Paz’ brothers, Trinidad and Felix, heard the gunshots from a nearby café where they were having breakfast. As they entered the building, Luna turned to them and fired, seriously wounding them both. Luna then proceeded to the bathroom. He first shot his mother-in-law straight in the head. She died instantly. He then shot his wife also in the head, who died 11 days later.

Luna was arrested and detained at Mazas prison in Paris pending trial. Interestingly, a letter written by Luna during this time went up for bidding in 2018, conducted by a local auction house. The letter was addressed to Ezequiel Ordoñez, a Spanish lawyer. In the letter, Luna sounded confident that he will soon be reunited with his son, Andres. And this was to be.

According to some accounts, Luna, in the subsequent trial for murder, was acquitted by a French court that believed that Luna, being Filipino, lived by a code of conduct different from those that governed the citizens of Europe. I still have to read the actual decision for verification. But if this were true, I can sniff a noblesse oblige; a condescension based on race.

Some other accounts report that the basis for Luna’s acquittal was the provision in the Napoleonic Code prevailing during that time that made it possible for husbands to get away with murder where it involves avenging their honor against adulterous wives; no matter that adulterous relations need not be proven, as suspicion is enough.

To a certain degree, the principle of “honorable murder” survives in the current Penal Code of the Philippines, which reads:

Art. 247 – Death or Physical Injuries Inflicted Under Exceptional Circumstances. – Any legally married person who, having surprised his spouse in the act of committing sexual intercourse with another person, shall kill any of them or both of them in the act or immediately thereafter, or shall inflict upon them any serious physical injury, shall suffer the penalty of “destierro” (banishment). X x x

Luna died at age 42 on December 7, 1899, resulting from “angina pectoris” or heart attack – the official death report. But Luna’s mother, Laureana Novicio, suspected that he died of poisoning. As to who did it is anyone’s guess. Ditto the motive.



And of course, we know how his brother Antonio died – hacked by his own men, who were triggered by their general’s cruelty towards them. The Luna brothers may have had anger issues.



This perspective informs me on how I see a Luna painting. While I see the finesse of classical training, the skill in proportion and color, the keen observation of mise en scene in the depiction of events, and the rapturous capture of faces, bodies, and hands, I also perceive a roughness in the heavy hand of color application, a tremolo below the surface, a strong macho vibe that hints at violence. Look at the Spoliarium, heavy with sweat and blood, rotting meat.



I do not discount that Luna is a genius. And how he stood up against the giants of racism and colonial oppression in his time is something that Filipinos, not only those living abroad, should be proud of. But his dark side must also be part of how we look at him and his work – in the same way that we should assess all the other heroes and leaders in our lives. To do so will lead us away from only either using rose-tinted glasses or cynicism in understanding and learning from the frailties in our history.

And while we are at it, should we also rethink and ask our legislators to strike down Article 247 of our Revised Penal Code?

The existence of the painting itself – vibrant and in prime condition – discovered some 135 years after it was painted, is itself an enigma, a ripe subject for amateur sleuthing. – Rappler.com

Nicolas B. Pichay is a poet, playwright, translator, and lawyer. He has written historical drama about Marcelo H. Del Pilar, Jose Rizal, Teresa Magbanua. His latest play staged at the Metropolitan Theatre was the musical Lapulapu, Ang Datu ng Mactan.