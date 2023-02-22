‘A Thousand Cuts,’ Dolly de Leon honored in Malacañang during Ani ng Dangal

'I trust that should our arts and culture industry flourish, this will further boost our economy and uplift the Filipino people no matter where they are in the world,' President Marcos says during the ceremonies

MANILA, Philippines – A new batch of artists and artistic works were feted on Wednesday, February 22, at this year’s National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) awarding ceremony in Malacañang Palace.

The awardees included Ramona Diaz’s A Thousand Cuts, the documentary which tracks the ups and downs of Maria Ressa and the Rappler team’s work as professional journalists during the Duterte administration, which received the Outstanding Social Issue Documentary plum.

Meanwhile, adding to her list of recent accolades for her role in Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, actress Dolly de Leon received the award for Best Supporting Performer.

Present at the ceremonies was President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who emphasized the importance of government support for the country’s artists.

“Nagtitiwala ako na kung pauunlarin natin ang industriyang ito, higit tayong makatutulong sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya, at maiangat ang Pilipino saan mang dako ng daigdig,” said Marcos.

(I trust that should our arts and culture industry flourish, this will further boost our economy and uplift the Filipino people no matter where they are in the world.)

Ani ng Dangal honors natural-born Filipino artists or groups who have received international awards and accolades in nine categories — Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, Folk Arts and Broadcast Arts — over the past year.

The awardees under Architecture and Allied Arts were: The Penthouse (Best Residential Interior Apartment); The Galleon Residences Showroom (Best Residential Show Home); Equilateral House (Winner for Innovative Architecture); Batangas Forest City (Best of the Best for Innovative Architecture.

For Cinema, the awardees were Jeric Gonzales (Best Actor); Dolly de Leon (Best Supporting Performer); ‘Di N’yo Ba Naririnig (Golden Kinabalu Award for Best Documentary); The Flight of Banog (Golden Kinabalu Award for Best Indigenous Language Film); Geraldo B. Jumawan (Best Actor); Black Rainbow (Best Short Film); Joaquin Ditan Domagoso (Best Actor); The Headhunter’s Daughter (Grand Jury Prize); It’s Raining Frogs Outside (International Award); Days of the New (International Competition Grand Prix); Leonor Will Never Die (World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award).

For Dance, the awardees were Billy Crawford, ELECTRO GROOVERS, Halili-Cruz School of Ballet, and Bayanihan.

For Music, the awardees were Ryle Custodio, Darwin J. Lomentigar, Rafael Adobas Bayog, Ily Matthew Maniano, Theodore Julius Chua Tan, Adrik Cristobal, Jeanne Rafaella Marquez, Far Eastern University Chorale, Michael Valenciano, and Danikka Dy.

Albert Reyes, Mariah Zamora, and Froiland Rivera received honors for Visual Arts, while A Thousand Cuts, a film by Ramona Diaz, received honor as the Outstanding Social Issue Documentary. – Rappler.com