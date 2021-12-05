BTS baubles, sweet Dapitan finds, and other cool and unusual Christmas decor

From rattan trees to K-pop baubles, here are a few ways to make your Christmas decor stand out from the others!

MANILA, Philippines – Decorating your home for Christmas is a great way to mark the holidays and make the season feel a bit more special. And while there’s nothing wrong with the usual green Christmas tree and twinkle lights, there are many ways to play around to make your holiday home stand out.

Whether you want something kitschy that screams Christmas, or something that seamlessly blends into your existing decor, here are a few ways to decorate beyond the holiday basics.

Local love

Quezon Handicraft’s Facebook

Artificial pine trees are nice and all but if you want to bring a Filipino flair to your holidays, you can opt for a “tree” that’s made of local material. A rattan Christmas tree is not just one-of-a-kind, but it’s also (theoretically) easier to decorate, clean, and store. Check out Quezon Handicrafts or Dapitan Arcade for rattan trees. Also, nothing says Pinoy Christmas like Santa in a barong – available as a Christmas tree ornament on the Tesoro Handicrafts site.

Tesoro’s Philippine Handicrafts’ Facebook

Sweeten up

Dapitan Arcade’s Facebook

Turn your house into candyland, with dessert-themed baubles like these ice-cream ones from Dapitan Arcade. These would look particularly good on a Christmas tree or on garlands, but they could also work as decor all year round.

Plush perfect

If you’re feeling playful, bypass the usual Christmas balls and ornaments and go for stuffed toys or dolls in whatever theme you choose. You might go with characters you really like (such as Pokemon), or take your cue from Ruffa Gutierrez, who filled her tree with lots of polar bear plushies.

Hallyu holidays

Christmas Factory’s Facebook

The holidays is yet another opportunity to pay tribute to your K-pop idols, and there are many ways to incorporate them into your decor. The Christmas Factory sells ornaments featuring BTS, EXO, and BLACKPINK, for example. If you stan another group, you could also DIY decor by printing out photos of them and hanging them on your tree. You might even dare to include your K-pop merch in the festivities – maybe give that lightstick the pedestal it deserves by making it the star of your Christmas tree.

Museum-esque

Chrysara Nest’s Facebook

If you want something more subtle, you could do away with all the usual Christmas decor and instead add little nods to the holidays with handmade pieces that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery or museum. You could go for a gilded wood carving of a nativity scene, sculptures that recall medieval iconography, or wooden angels that you could keep even when the holidays are over. Check out Chrysara Nest’s selection for ideas. – Rappler.com