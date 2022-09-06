UP Diliman commemorates Martial Law anniversary with ‘Martial Law @ 50 Tugon at Tindig ng Sining’

The program seeks to examine and celebrate how art served as an avenue for dissent and paved the way towards social transformation

MANILA, Philippines – To honor the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law under the Marcos dictatorship, the UP Diliman Office for Initiatives in Culture and Arts (UPD-OICA) launches Martial Law @ 50 Tugon at Tindig ng Sining.

A variety of events, including film screenings, webinars, exhibitions, publications, a Tiktok challenge, and more would take place over September to October to demonstrate how student-artists of the era responded to Martial Law’s repression of artistic and academic freedom.

Play Video

“Revisiting this dark chapter of Philippine history is not only important but necessary given the rising threat of historical revisionism and misinformation,” their press release reads.

The program seeks to examine and celebrate how art served as an avenue for dissent and paved the way towards the historic revolution that ousted the late dictator. The brutal injustices perpetrated by the fallen dictatorship were brought to life through music, films, visual arts, and literature, which awoke the spirit of nationalism within the Filipino people.

Furthermore, they also want to inspire the Filipinos of today to be as astute and critical towards the socio-political issues plaguing the country.

“Ultimately, the project aims to convey to a broader audience the importance of critical thinking and fact-checking, not only during this period of our history but also in the present and the future,” UPD-OICA noted.

The schedule of the events for Martial Law @ 50 Tugon at Tindig ng Sining is as follows:

Kamao ang Hugis ng Puso: Neil Doloricon Retrospective 15-30 September 2022 | Gallery One, UP Fine Arts Gallery (Exhibit) | Atrium or Front Lawn (Program)

The Marcos Regime Research: In Print and Online 23 September 2022, 4:00 PM | Book and Website Launch

Kwentong Mulat – ML@50 30 September 2022, 10:00AM-12:00NN (Launch of the virtual tour website), 3:00PM-5:00PM (Onsite walking tour) | Hybrid Tour (Onsite and Online)

“A Name by Candlelight”: Subversive Lives Then and Now September 22, 6:00PM | Virtual or Hybrid Stage Reading

Tugon at Tindig: Martial Law Memorial Tiktok Challenge 14 September 2022, 2:00PM (Launch) | October 2022, 2:00PM (Announcement of Winners and Awarding)

Martial Law Film Series (Pilot): Lino Brocka’s Manila in the Claws of Light 20 September 2022, 2:00PM-5:00PM (Film Screening) | Cine Adarna and streamed on UPFI’s Vimeo and Facebook account

Sining Protesta: Image at Tema, Anyo at Pagkilos 21 September – 9 October 2022 (Outdoor Exhibition) | UPD Academic Oval

Pagtindig: Mga Tala sa Papel ng Akademikong Larang ng Malkihaing Pagsulat, Panitikan at Wika Kontra Batas Militar Hanggang Kasalukuyan 23, 30 September 2022, 3:00PM-5:00PM

Paglunsad at Pagmumulat: Ang GE Kursong Philippine Studies 21 (PS 21) sa Paggunita sa ika-50 Anibersaryo ng Batas Militar ni Marcos, Sr. September 2022, 2:00PM-4:00PM

The Art of Disquiet and Rage 28 September 2022 (Hybrid Symposium)

KAL Bahaginan Research Forum September 2022, 4:00PM

OICA Learning Resource Dissemination and Social Media Campaign Project 15-30 September 2022 (Online Campaign) | UPD-OICA Youtube Channel and Facebook Page



For more information, you can reach UP Diliman Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts in their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube accounts. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern