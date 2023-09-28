Gotta catch ’em all! Van Gogh Museum and Pokémon officially launch collaboration

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Through Pokémon characters, the collaboration aims to show young children and adults the links between the Dutch painter’s work and Japanese prints

MANILA, Philippines – The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands has officially launched its collaboration with Japanese media franchise Pokémon on Thursday, September 28. The collaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum will run from September 28 to January 7, 2024.

Vincent Van Gogh himself saw Japanese art as an inspiration for his own creativity. Through Pokémon characters, the collaboration aims to show young children and adults the links between the Dutch painter’s work and Japanese prints.

The collaboration was first introduced through a short clip posted by Pokémon’s official YouTube channel on September 12.

The video opens with Pokémon characters Pikachu and Eevee galloping through a sunflower field – a nod to one of Van Gogh’s most iconic paintings. Pikachu and Eevee’s surroundings then take on the Dutch painter’s art style, characterized by thick, heightened brush strokes.

Museum-goers will be treated to four different activities. On the first floor of the museum, fans will be able to witness Pokémon characters like Pikachu, Snorlax, Sunflora, and Eevee in Van Gogh’s art style.

For guests ages six and up, the Pokémon Adventure will entail the completion of a special quest to earn the special Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum promo card.

Meanwhile, in the museum’s restaurant area, guests can watch a “How to Draw Pikachu” video tutorial to sketch up their own rendition of the beloved Pokémon character.

For those who aren’t in Amsterdam, don’t worry! The Van Gogh Museum also offers comprehensive online lessons on Van Gogh’s life and works. The modules come in Dutch and English and are available in upper primary education and lower secondary education levels.

Pokémon x Van Gogh merchandise will also be available for purchase at the museum’s online shop.

Tickets for the collaboration may only be purchased online. – Rappler.com