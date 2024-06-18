Veteran screenwriter Armando ‘Bing’ Lao dies at 75

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning Filipino screenwriter Armando “Bing” Lao died on the morning of Tuesday, June 18. He was 75.
Lao’s death was confirmed by the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Film, Broadcast, and New Media division. No cause of death was given.
“Your work and generosity to the film industry will never be forgotten,” the CCP wrote in a Facebook post.
Lao passed away “peacefully” at the Philippine Heart Center, veteran entertainment journalist Mell T. Navarro reported.
Lao founded and propagated the “Found Story” school of writing and filmmaking, where he would conduct immersive workshops for aspiring and professional screenwriters, directors, and editors.
Lao won Gawad Urian awards for Best Screenplay for the films Takaw Tukso (1987), Itanong Mo sa Buwan (1989), Pila Balde (2000), Tuhog (2001), and La Vida Rosa (2002).
He was also the screenwriter for indie movies Serbis and Kinatay, which competed at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 and 2009, respectively.
Lao also served as a creative consultant in Filipino movies Masahista (2005), Thy Womb (2012), Ma’Rosa (2016), and John Denven Trending (2019), among others.
According to Navarro, Lao’s memorial service will be held at the Arlington Memorial Chapels along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City until June 21. – Rappler.com
