Stan by Me: The fans behind PPOPCOM’s success

We speak with two of PPOPCOM's organizers, to learn how a group of virtual strangers managed to pull off a full-on concert with zero funds in just 10 days

MANILA, Philippines – The Pinoy Pop Community Event, better known as PPOPCOM, is proof that a lot of good can come from a bit of bad.

When the 2023 P-pop Convention set for mid-March was canceled just 10 days before the event, P-pop fans all over were devastated. But instead of moping around, one group of stans decided to set up their own event, with zero funds to begin with, relying purely on the goodwill of their fellow P-pop advocates. The result was PPOPCOM, a full-on concert on March 19 at ETON Centris, Quezon City, featuring large crowds and multiple P-pop acts.

In this episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we speak with Natassia Pelaez and CK Barcelon, two of the organizers behind PPOPCOM, to learn how a group of virtual strangers managed to make something spectacular in such a short amount of time, with barely any resources.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, April 13 at 5 pm or check out Rappler on Facebook! – Rappler.com