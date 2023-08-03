Arts & Culture
Stan by Me: The Sonny Angels craze

We chat with Sonny Angels collectors Juno Reyes and Kimiko de Guzman, and take a gander at some of their prized Angels!

MANILA, Philippines – From Beanie Babies, to Pokemon cards, to Funko Pops, it’s easy to get sucked into a collecting craze – we can’t wait to get our hands on the latest release, or obsess over acquiring a rare or elusive piece.

One of the latest crazes is collecting Sonny Angels: tiny, Kewpie-like dolls that come in mystery boxes – so you’ll never know which design you’ll get.

In this latest episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we chat with Sonny Angels collectors Juno Reyes and Kimiko de Guzman, and take a gander at some of their prized Angels.

