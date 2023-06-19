Visayas and Mindanao’s drag queens: Behind their vibrant acts lie many challenges

Many hurdles still persist in the drag community, especially among queens from the regions

In a dazzling display of talent and resilience, drag queens from the VisMin regions captivated the audience at Seda Ayala Center Cebu during the Pasigarbo Cebu benefit drag show on Sunday, June 18.

Renowned drag performers representing cities across Visayas and Mindanao, including AshLee Min Hoe, Thetis Jalali, Miss Audacity, Nhojielicious, Rian Montecarlo, and Nicole Pardaux, mesmerized the crowd with their talent.

Rian Montecarlo of CDO prepares for their first set of performances. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

The appearance of Marina Summers, runner-up of Drag Race Philippines Season 1, lent even more energy and glamor to the event.

Marina Summers during a powerful performance. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Behind their vibrant performances, however, lies journeys fraught with challenges.

Rian Montecarlo from Cagayan de Oro, who has been doing drag for a year and a half, shared: “It’s overwhelming to be chosen as one of the [performing queens]. It’s such an amazing experience performing with my sisters [from] different places across our country. Drag is booming, and it’s heartwarming to see the growing acceptance in society.”

Cagayan De Oro’s Rian Montecarlo. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Many challenges still persist in the drag community. Financial constraints, difficulty in securing gigs, and the struggle to be recognized as more than just entertainers are hurdles they face.

“The first challenge is, of course, we need money, we need funds to buy our stuff like makeup, costumes…sometimes there are no gigs,” Rian said.

Nicole Pardaux of Cebu prepares for the first set. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Meanwhile, Thetis Jalali, who comes from Iligan City, emphasized how drag is a powerful expression of queer identity and that doing drag carries a great responsibility.

Thetis Jalali of IIigan. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

“It takes courage to draw attention to yourself and become a voice for queer individuals who may be afraid to be loud,” Thetis explained. “Seeing this art form flourish and be celebrated is a testament to our progress in claiming our spaces in society.”

She also said that challenges lie in combating prejudice, the pigeonholing of drag artists, and the pressure to conform to mainstream expectations while staying true to the art form’s core essence.

AshLee Min Hoe of Cebu puts on her stilettos. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

“Some people still don’t get the core of what we’re doing. It’s not just entertainment, it’s an expression…. We still have to stay true to what drag really is,” she said.

Nicole Pardaux, a Cebu-based drag artist, expressed enthusiasm for the rising popularity of drag in the Philippines, stating, “The boom of drag, especially after Drag Race Philippines, has introduced this art form to a wider audience. It’s satisfying to see drag become an outlet for artistic expression.”

Nicole Pardaux of Cebu. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

She added: “Aside from June [Pride Month], however, it’s not very sustainable. So that’s where the struggle is, the financial aspect of drag.”

Nevertheless, Nicole remains optimistic, stating, “The satisfaction comes from being appreciated for the craft we do. Seeing people enjoy our performances and receiving their positive feedback is truly fulfilling.”

Show producer Kris Nuevo highlighted the importance of finding common ground and promoting a sense of harmony and acceptance within the community. He said, “Stop looking for differences and start looking for similarities. Because in that way, you would lessen the friction and you would be able to connect to each other through your similarities and not with your differences.”

Miss Audacity from Dumaguete. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

When asked about the challenges faced by drag artists in the Philippines, Kris said: “It’s not just about tolerance; it’s about acceptance. The pandemic brought out the drag inside everyone. Drag is no longer confined to bars. Opportunities have expanded with shows like Drag Race and Drag Den, and now everyone wants drag in their clubs and venues.”

Cebu Citys’ Nhojielicious. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Nuevo added: “I believe in giving [drag artists] a platform which could lead them to a bigger stage like Drag Race or Drag Den. By exposing them to this culture and showcasing the sisterhood within, they become part of something greater.”

AshLee Min How onstage. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Marina Summers, after her extraordinary performance, addressed her Cebu fans with heartfelt remarks. “It took us a while to get me here, and finally, I’m so honored to be performing in front of all of you alongside the amazing VizMin local drags,” she said. “Diyan nagsisimula ang rurok ng tagumpay (That’s where the heights of victory begin).”

AshLee Min Hoe puts on her wig for her second set. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

She emphasized the significance of supporting local artists, saying, “In the future, sila na rin ang nandito (they’ll also be the ones who’ll be here). So please keep supporting them; they need your support to keep their artistry growing.” – Rappler.com