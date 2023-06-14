WATCH: Want to learn samurai swordsmanship? This local group can teach you!

Sugawara Budokai Manila visits the Rappler HQ to teach some of the basics of this ancient martial art!

MANILA, Philippines – Tenshin Shoden Katori Shinto Ryu is one of the oldest martial arts in Japan, and in the Philippines, you can learn this art of swordsmanship through Sugawara Budokai Manila.

Martin Nanawa and his group from the dojo visited Rappler HQ in April to teach Rapplers some of the basics. The eager beavers were given bokken, which is a wooden sword for training in kenjutsu.

Among the lessons Martin shared were the importance of posture and breathing; of keeping your movements compact; and of responding to attacks calmly and deliberately.

It was an informative, hands-on session, and if these Rapplers stick with these lessons, they’ll be journalists by day, samurai warriors by night! – Rappler.com

Sugawara Budokai Manila holds classes every Saturday at 1:30 pm at Yoga Pod PH, Timog. Contact them via facebook.com/katorimanila!