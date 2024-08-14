Weaving in Cebu-made furniture hanging by a thread

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CEBU, Philippines – Weaving is an inherent element in Philippine furniture and among Filipino artisans, Cebuano weavers are known for their unique craftmanship. But as young Cebuanos from weaving communities pursue interests elsewhere, industry leaders are worried Cebu-made furniture will lose an edge that has survived the rise and fall in both local and global markets.

“Weaving plays a crucial role in the uniqueness of Cebu-made furniture due to its combination of materials and specialized weaving techniques,” said world-renowned industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

“The weaving techniques passed down through communities in Cebu have evolved over centuries, resulting in a mastery that sets Cebuano weavers apart. This heritage contributes to the distinctiveness of their work as each piece carries a history and cultural richness that cannot be replicated elsewhere,” he added.

But like many Filipino artisanal skills, weaving for furniture is under threat.

Stoneset weavers. Photo courtesy of Casa Selma

From the late ’60s to the ’90s, weaving for furniture has been the main livelihood of many families and communities in Cebu with the popularity of rattan furniture in the US market.

“Sa sama nako nga kutob ra sa high school, ang nindot na panarbaho naa sa rattan. Nakasuway man ko sa construction, pero init ug kapoy kaayo,” said Ramsi Eslawan, 53, who hails from the northern Cebu town of Tabuelan and moved to the Metro Cebu to find work in the early 1980s. Eslawan has been working for 23 years as a weaver at Mehitabel, one of the pioneers in export rattan furniture.

(For someone like me who only went to high school, rattan furniture making offered better job opportunities. I also worked in construction, but we had to work under the heat of the sun and it was physically draining.)

The construction boom and growth in the services sector starting in the early 2000s—in addition to the 2007 US recession hitting the Philippine manufacturing sector—replaced furniture manufacturing as major economic drivers in Cebu, causing young members of weaving families to lose interest in learning the craft of their parents and grandparents.

A veteran Cebuano furniture weaver.

Marivic Baclayon, 53 and a weaver for Casa Cebuana Inc., said that except for her and her sister, no one else in her family has taken up weaving as livelihood.

“Daghan man kalingawan ang mga batan-on ron, di parehas sa unang panahon. Sukad ko nakamatngon og buot, nagtabang na man ko sa akong mga ginikanan sa pagla’a og rattan (There are too many distractions for young people these days, unlike before. Since I was a child, I’ve been helping out my family whose main source of livelihood is weaving and making rattan furniture),” she said.

“As older generations of weavers retire, there is a concern about preserving their traditional skills. Attracting younger generations to learn and carry on the craft is crucial,” says Evelyn Selma, founder and managing director of Stonesets International, which has been making furniture and furnishings for international and domestic markets for more than 30 years.

To address the need to sustain the craft of weaving for furniture, the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation Inc. (CFIF) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) launched a five-month training program in late 2023 to establish a pool of young weavers.

The program attracted 26 scholars who underwent a combination of classroom lectures, hands-on lessons and on-the-job training. But only seven scholars decided to work as weavers for participating furniture manufacturers. The rest looked for jobs elsewhere as janitors or construction workers.

Jordan Mata, 33, one of the scholars who now works for Stonesets International, said he finds fulfillment in his work. “Malipay ko nga mahalin ang akong hinimo (I find joy from the knowledge that someone bought my creation),” he said.

Mata chanced upon the CFIF-TESDA training program while browsing Facebook. His interest was piqued in weaving because when he was a child he would watch his father weave bamboo strips to make fish traps. “Wala ko magtuo na mahibalik ko sa akong gigikanan (I did not expect I would come back to my roots),” he said.

Mata learned weaving for furniture from veteran weavers like Eslawan. As part of their commitment to keeping the craft alive, CFIF member-companies lent their best weavers to be mentors in the CFIF-TESDA training program and opened their factory doors to the scholars.

“As long as there is continued support for preserving these crafts and exploring new design possibilities, weaving will likely remain a key element in Cebu-made furniture,” said Cobonpue.

CFIF bag weaving workshop. Photo courtesy of Georgette Sol Dacer

Weaving using natural fibers continues to attract a niche market, said Kelly Yrogirog, head of the research and development team of Casa Cebuana. He said the market for woven furniture is very discerning so furniture manufacturers have to constantly be on the lookout for new materials and designs while ensuring the high quality of their products.

Selma said that customers for furniture with handcrafted woven elements are those interested in items that reflect the heritage or culture of the people who crafted them. Among them are hotels, resorts and restaurants which provide a significant market for handcrafted culture-rich furniture and furnishings. “(There are opportunities for) companies that can build strong brand narratives around the craftsmanship, sustainability, and cultural significance of their products,” she said.

Cobonpue pointed to recent market trends showing a shift away from synthetic and plastic-like materials. “There is a rising interest in natural fibers that offer a more organic and sustainable appeal…Buyers are increasingly drawn to furniture that feels authentic and environment-friendly. They appreciate the natural textures and durability of its materials, which can add warmth and character to both indoor and outdoor spaces,” he said.

Furniture manufacturers are aware there are opportunities and challenges in tapping this market. The question they need to acknowledge is what are they prepared to do to bring new life to the craft of furniture weaving. – Rappler.com