These yummy drinks will welcome you this Holiday season

Published 9:21 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is fast approaching and that means the holiday menus are coming out. Tim Hortons announced their holiday menu on last October before selected media at Uptown Mall, Taguig.

Chocoholics will surely love the Merry Berry Choco Chill, a blended frozen hot chocolate drink with strawberry flavor topped with whipped cream and chocolate flakes.

For those feeling the cold breeze, you can try the Merry Berry Choco Chill Hot Chocolate, which has whipped cream and strawberry sauce, and the Rudolph Red Velvet Latte, a bittersweet blend of espresso and red velvet with hints of chocolate and cocoa topped with red velvet powder.

And for those who have a sweet tooth, don't forget to try the Christmas Log Donut.

But it's not just about the food. This holiday season, Canada's iconic donut cafe also launched the #WarmWishes campaign, which encourages guests to drop their wish for anyone in the Cup of Cheer. If the customer's wish gets picked, Tim Horton's will help him or her – whether it's for a person, a community, or a local charity.

In a statement, Rickie Yap, Tim Hortons Philippines president and CEO said: "This campaign is truly meaningful as it provides our guests the opportunity to share everything good and joyful about Christmas with someone in need. We're excited to help spread the warmth of the holidays through simple and heartfelt gestures, so let's do our best to overflow the Cup of Cheer with good deeds."

The Tim Hortons menu will be officially available starting November 6. – Rappler.com