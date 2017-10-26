Baileys ice cream, dark chocolate covered pretzels, and more sinful food you can hoard for your weekend binge

Published 3:25 PM, October 26, 2017

We finally had the chance to step inside the much talked about, membership-only shopping experience that is Landers Superstore, and it didn't disappoint.

Aside from the promised superstore, it also offers a café, bakeshop, the requisite fast-food restaurant, and even an in-house barbershop where they give haircuts for free. There's also a gasoline station within the compound, meaning Landers members can gas up for around P2 less per liter than in other stations.

For our particular morning visit to Landers' main branch in Otis, Manila, we made a beeline for the junk food section and promptly started rearranging weekend plans over the many munchies that were available. We can't wait for this weekend's date with Netflix and the couch! Here are our top 10 choices:



1. Torres Selecta Premium Potato Chips in Black Truffle. We can't say no to truffle. Torres Selecta also comes in other remarkable flavors such as Jamon Iberico and Caviar.

2. Radical Organics Toasted Coconut Chips. So happy to see that this local fave has finally introduced new flavor variants!

3. Baileys Ice Cream. Flavored with the taste of Baileys. Need we say more?

4. Snappers Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzels. Sometimes, all you need is to read the words "crunchy salty sweet caramel pretzel treat" to say yes.

5. Pork Rinds. Because we will always make space for chicharon.

6. A tub of Maltesers

7. All kinds of candies

8. Pistachios covered in dark chocolate

9. OMG's. We have it on good authority that these are super delicious and quite addicting. Proceed with caution.

10. Wine-flavored ice cream

– Rappler.com