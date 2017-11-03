Sweet potato caramel fries and truffle fries are coming to Potato Corner soon!

MANILA, Philippines – Potato Corner is 25, and they’ve been celebrating the milestone grandly, first by offering their Jumbo Fries at P25, and now by introducing two new flavors: sweet potato caramel and truffle.

The brand road tested their new concoctions at their 25th anniversary party on October 26, and, if the long line at the fries counter was any indication, people were pleased.

The sweet potato caramel fries are made with actual sweet potato and coated with a sweet caramel coating – and while the thought of sweet fries might raise some eyebrows, there is just the right hint of saltiness to even the flavors out.

We can see ourselves demolishing a jumbo-sized version of this easily, but we’re not sure if we can consume a giga- or a tera-sized serving with the same finger-licking satisfaction.

The truffle fries are your regular potato fries covered generously in a truffle powder. The smell of it alone makes it nearly impossible to resist, but we are glad to report that the taste does not disappoint. Altogether salty with a hint of creaminess and the mildest garlic kick, these fries have all the potential to be your new addiction.

The spud gods have yet to make an official announcement on its release, only saying that the two new flavors will be rolling out soon.

So, are you excited to try the new flavors? Sound off in the comments. – Rappler.com