Chef Jessie Sincioco is set to prepare a 4-course Filipino-Asian meal for the ASEAN 2017 guests

Published 9:25 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Chef Jessie Sincioco is set to prepare a meal for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders and dialogue partners during the ASEAN Summit gala night, according to the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Chef Jessie, with the help of Sofitel Philippine Plaza, will be making a 4-course Filipino-Asian dinner on Sunday, November 12.

The dinner will take place at the SMX Convention Center, which will host around 1,300 guests.

Jessie is a reknowned chef who owns 3 restaurants in Manila: Top Of The Citi by Chef Jessie, Chef Jessie Rockwell Club, and Chef Jessie Grill at The Grove by Rockwell.

She was also the chef who prepared Pope Francis' meals during his visit to the Philippines in 2015. – Rappler.com