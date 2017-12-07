IN PHOTOS: This is the biggest Starbucks in the world
MANILA, Philippines – The biggest Starbucks in the world recently opened in Shanghai, China, to the delight of coffee aficionados everywhere. This coffee-lovers' paradise is nearly 30,000 square feet and is the first Starbucks Reserve Roastery to open outside of the US. China, whose people, up until recently, were more inclined to drink tea than coffee, has embraced the global brand in a huge way – a Starbucks branch opens at the rate of one store every 15 hours in China, according to the company.
With winter well underway, a hot, steaming mug of joe is what everyone is after (along with Instagrammable shots of the Chinese-inspired interiors). But before you book your flight to the newest coffee mecca, check out the insanely long lines to simply get into the cafe in the photos below.
– Rappler.com