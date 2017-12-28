Jollibee introduces its new product – the Pinoy BBQ burger steak

Published 12:07 PM, December 28, 2017

Whoever says burger patties only belong to burger buns obviously hasn’t tried burgers the way we do it in the Philippines.

As much as we Filipinos have long adapted and learned to love the American way of eating burgers in between a bun and vegetables, there will always be room for freshly prepared viand paired with steamed rice.

And while Jollibee first made waves in the market as a homegrown burger joint, it has succeeded in satisfying this basic need of Filipinos for ulam at kanin (viand and rice) with quite a few items on its menu such as the world-famous Chickenjoy, Shanghai Rolls, and the Burger Steak.

Jollibee’s Burger Steak is a favorite among those craving for the distinct, well-seasoned taste of Jollibee’s burger patty but are seeking a filling, tasty yet affordable rice meal. Traditionally served with mushroom gravy and a cup of rice, the Burger Steak has easily been one of the fastfood chain’s bestsellers.

Before the year ends, Jollibee offers patrons yet another alternative way to enjoy the well-loved rice meal: the new Pinoy BBQ Burger Steak.

The brand’s signature juicy and beefy-linamnam goodness is swathed in Pinoy BBQ sauce, and topped with corn kernels. It deviates from cream-based tradition and relies on a tomato base, garlic, and spices for the sauce. Compared to other barbeque sauces, however, the flavor is less intimidating. Paired with a cup of white rice, the Pinoy BBQ Burger Steak easily makes a filling and tasty meal.

The Pinoy BBQ Burger Steak sells for P55 for a one-piece meal with a regular drink. It is also available as a two-piece meal value meal or combined with other favorites in a Super Meal, for dine-in or take out.

Jollibee’s Pinoy BBQ Burger Steak hits Metro Manila stores today, December 28 and and will be available in the rest of Luzon, and in Visayas and Mindanao, on January 15 and January 22, 2018, respectively. – Rappler.com