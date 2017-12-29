Here’s a quick peek at some of the sweet treats that impressed us in 2017

MANILA, Philippines – 2017 was an interesting year in food. Ube became a thing when it was already a thing here. People started asking for “unicorn”-flavored things, as if dyeing things pastel pink would make them taste any better. The salted egg boom continued to happen. And so on.

Amidst all the noise, however, good food did actually get made and more than a handful of spots were able to make their mark, unicorn poop milkshakes be damned.

To celebrate the year in food that was 2017, we’re launching a series of lists dedicated to some of the hottest eateries to hit the metro this year. Here’s a look at some sweet spots that really hit the mark this year.

(In alphabetical order)

Hiraya Bakery

The bakers behind Hiraya Bakery aren’t exactly shy about their love of Filipino ingredients. You can find it all over their social media accounts, particularly their Instagram, which pays as much homage to the unsung wonders of oft forgotten local fruits—Sampinit! Kamias! Lipote!—as much as it serves as a promotional tool. But who can blame them when these are exactly what make their pastries so special? Streaks of sharp kamias and sampinit jam brighten up their brownies, sunny local corn adds sweetness to their tarts, and the humble dalanghita is all they need to make a rum cake like no other.

For orders and inquiries, contact Hiraya Bakery at 0947-1491975

The Mess Hall

The Moment Group’s Mess Hall isn’t anything new, but their selection of cookies is. The treats are almost comically large, almost as if their sheer size can pull anything even remotely smaller into orbit. In a food world filled with all things overstuffed, however, the size of these delicious cookies actually makes sense: they are meant to be split open and shared (the Nutella-stuffed crinkles, in particular, are a joy to break into), a sign more of genuine generosity than of Instagram-able excess.

The Moment Group Mess Hall is at 2316 Pasong Tamo Extension, Makati City. Contact them at 805-1646

Poison Doughnuts

Here's a cure for your Monday morning: Poison is now on its soft opening week. Visit us at the far end of The Alley at Karrivin Plaza from 10 am to 7 pm for damn good doughnuts and coffee.

You might as well be living under a rock if you didn’t already know about the most talked about doughnuts this side of the metro, and if you’ve just found out about them it might be a little too late to grab one. These dense, deeply flavored sourdough brioche doughnuts sell out fast so make sure to drop by early for the heady garam masala doughnut or the fruity sparkle of the blueberry lemon.

Poison Doughnuts is at the Alley at Karrivin, 2316 Pasong Tamo Extension, Makati City. Contact them at 752-0327

St. Louis House of Fine Ice Cream & Dessert

Hey Manila! We're ready for merienda! Freshly baked in Store, our banana bread is the perfect companion for an afternoon coffee! #ayalamalls #stlouishighstreet #bgc #sweetlife#stlouisicecreamph #stlouisph #merienda @yardstickcoffee @aurochocolate

It is a real comfort nowadays to find ice cream that isn’t some swirling, towering colossus of dairy teetering on the edge of collapse. At the preposterously named St. Louis House of Fine Ice Cream & Dessert, ice cream is less about signature swirls and more about serving up a damn good scoop of the stuff. You will find yourself tempted to order a scoop served atop warm, golden waffles or alongside the cinnamon-spiced churros, which is all well and good, but you will learn that a good scoop of blueberry ice cream, luscious and dense, lush with ripe fruit is all you’ll ever really want.

St. Louis House of Fine Ice Cream & Dessert is at Unit C3-104 Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City. Contact them at 625-4121

Workshop Bespoke Bakery

Breadwinners. #WorkshopPH by @tastelessfoodgroup

The Workshop did technically open late last year, but you could argue that everything only really fell into place for this little patisserie in 2017. In and amongst dessert wunderkind Chef Miko Aspiras’ precious mirror glazed petit gateaux (a tad pricey, delicious as they are) are some bona fide flashes of pastry prowess: Delicate and buttery fingers of langue du chat, towering chiffon cakes smothered with flakes of coconut and filled with sharp raspberry jam, and an intensely savory cheesecake, cragged and bronzed, ready to be drenched in a luscious toffee and pecan sludge.

Workshop Bespoke Bakery is at Second Floor, Mega Fashion Halll, SM Megamall, Ortigas (inside Le Petit Soufflé). Contact them at 944-6541

