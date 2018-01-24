The mouth-watering steaks are now available in Podium

Published 7:56 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It now easier to get yourself a big, juicy New York-style steak in Manila, thanks to Wolfgang's Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zweiner. The highly rated New York City restaurant is opening its second branch in the country at The Podium in Ortigas ,and Rappler was invited to a sit down lunch that showcased the highlights of their menu.

Wolfgang's opened their first Manila location in Newport Mall in 2016. The new branch is their 20th in the world – they boast of 9 branches across the US, and 10 in Asia including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and China. The Philippines is the only Asian country to have more than one site (with a 3rd at the Fort opening later this year).

Apparently, we are a steak-loving country, according to Wolfgang's President and Managing Partner Peter Zweiner. Peter is Wolfgang's son and talks about how his father, way before Peter was born, worked at Brooklyn's landmark Peter Luger Steakhouse for 40 years, working his way from busboy to head waiter at the establishment. In 2004, Wolfgang opened his own steakhouse on Park

Avenue. Almost 20 years later, the franchise is geared to open up even more spots across the globe including Dubai, the UK, Germany, and Switzerland.

Despite the cosmopolitan speed at which the franchise is advancing, Wolfgang’s is still set on giving you the old world steakhouse charm that characterized their first restaurant. The Podium branch boasts a luxurious Mahogany long bar, an alabaster chandelier, and tile work patterned after the original Gustavino ceiling of their first branch in Manhattan. The service is expert and genteel, the wait staff was trained by the New York team and can expertly answer any question a newbie diner may have.

This is the perfect setting for you to enjoy Wolfgang's top-notch steaks. Each cut is guaranteed USDA Prime Black Angus, which makes up only 2 to 3 percent of American beef. The cuts are carefully chosen, shipped within two days and are then dry-aged for 28 days in special climate controlled rooms that are built on site. Yup, there exists at The Podium a room full of dry-aging steaks.

The star of the Wolfgang's menu is their signature Porterhouse, served at the recommended “rare plus” doneness. Its luxurious, juicy tenderness is encased in a perfectly seared caramelized crust. It's a real showstopper.

A rib eye was also served at the lunch, and it was just as fantastic. To complement the steaks on the menu (which include sirloins and fillet mignons) are a gorgeous line up of crab, shrimp and lobster cocktails, soups and salads, and classic sides such as creamed spinach and german potatoes.

Wine is available; you can see their cellar behind glass in the middle of the room. A special lunch menu, which includes a4-course menu with a nice sirloin, is available at the Podium site. And yes, the desserts are a must to top off the experience. Those with a sweet tooth will love the Key Lime Pie, Pecan Pie, and New York Cheesecake. Order all to share!

Whether it's a celebration, a craving, or just the comfort of the perfect steak with the right setting and service, you can expect a perfect meal at the new Wolfgang's Steakhouse at the Podium. – Rappler.com