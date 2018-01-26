Attention brunch lovers: you won't want to miss this

Published 2:01 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A lot of people are simply obsessed with royalty – from what the royals wear to their love stories and family feuds, fans love knowing everything that happens to them. The royals are like the protagonists of soap operas, drama anthologies, and romance movies all rolled into one.

It’s no surprise, then, that Sofitel Philippine Plaza's yearly offering was inspired by the different monarchs of the world. While the whole world waits with bated breath for the marriage of Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle, Sofitel celebrates its first “Le Grand Royal Brunch” for the year this January 28.

As its signature quarterly event, Sofitel will present the opulent brunch with a glamorous fashion show by international Filipino fashion designer Albert Andrada, directed by the creative Robby Carmona. Glamor will come to life with his couture pieces inspired by the late Princess Margaret, highlighting the beautiful and feminine aesthetic of the 1950s. Andrada, who is best known for dressing Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, was once the Royal Designer of the ruling family of the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. At the recent 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, state leaders at the Summit Gala Dinner wore his barong tagalog creations.

Each guest at Sofitel's brunch will have a taste of historic dishes once served to powerful leaders and crowned heads of state. Royal dishes from different regions will entice everyone to sample a cross-cultural menu.

Specially crafted for the Chinese Emperor, the stuffed bai hua fish maw is rich in collagen and ideal for a healthy and younger looking complexion.

The tiger prawn in basil and fried noodles with nam jim sauce was made for Thai royalty, while the gourmands prepared grilled beef kalbi wrap zucchini with chili bean paste for those wanting a taste of Korean royal cuisine.

Local datus were served the hearty grilled stuffed squid with eggplant salsa, celebrating the thriving marine life of the archipelago.

These and a number of other specialty dishes form part of the anticipated sumptuous feast. So sip some champagne and ruminate on the beauty of the fashions paraded in front of you this weekend and feel every inch the monarch. – Rappler.com