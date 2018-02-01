Unlimited pizza? We're there!

Published 11:51 AM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pizza lovers rejoice! World Pizza Day is upon us once again. This also means the return of Yellow Cab’s unlipizza promo.

For the second year in a row, Yellow Cab will celebrate World Pizza Day on February 8 with a special treat that lets you have your fill of two of their bestselling pizza flavors: New York’s Finest and the #4 Cheese Pizza, coupled with free flowing soda. From 12:00 am to 11:59 pm and with a time limit of 2 hours, each customer can indulge in all the pizza slices that their tummy can hold for only P299.

“This year, Yellow Cab is on the look-out for the hungriest pizza lover in the country who can top the current record,” said Mark De Joya, Yellow Cab’s Brand Development Manager. Will you be that person?

For those of you who are up to the challenge, the current record for the most number of pizza slices eaten in one sitting (and in less than 2 hours at that) is 32!

But, wait. There’s more.

The people behind Yellow Cab have decided to take it a notch higher this year by extending the day’s celebration into World Pizza Week. You can go pizza crazy for 7 whole days!

Apart from the unlipizza promo on February 8 itself, costumers can also avail of their Buy 2 Take 2 promo from Feb 4 - 10. This consists of unique food combos available for each day of the week: Gilroy Garlic and Hustlers (Feb 4), Hawaiian and Hustlers (Feb 5), #4 Cheese and Hustlers (Feb 6), Manhattan Meatlovers and Hustlers (Feb 7), Barbeque Chicken and Hustlers (Feb 9) and New York Claasic and Hustlers (Feb 10). The promos are valid for dine-in, take-out, or delivery.

While it seems that every one and every thing has its own day now, who would begrudge pizza having its own massive celebration? If it were up to some people, everyday should be pizza day. And until that happens, Yellow Cab’s World Pizza Week is the next best thing.

This promo is valid in all Yellow Cab branches except Kidzania, NAIA, MOA Arena, Brent and Camaya. – Rappler.com