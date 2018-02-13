This place is Willy Wonka's chocolate factory brought to life!

Published 9:08 PM, February 13, 2018

As someone who has always been fond of desserts, I have often wished that I could literally walk into a fantasy world made of the sweetest, most colorful sweets, much like the ones in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and in Wreck it, Ralph.

Believe it or not, wishes do come true. The Dessert Museum is the place to go if you're looking for a literally sweet adventure.

It allows you to walk into 8 dessert-themed rooms, learn about sweets, have your sugar fix while you're at it. At the lobby you’re given a wristband that you can use to claim your free desserts, like the meringue lollipop given away even before the tour starts.

The first stop is the Donut Hole. You can either walk, or literally slide into it!

Next is the Marshmallow Room where you don't only get to take photos with marshmallow replicas suspended in mid-air and stuck on the walls; you can stuff your face with the real stuff, too! Don't forget to dip your marshmallows in chocolate and strawberry fondue.

At the far end of the Marshmallow Room are two doors that are labelled "Naughty" and "Nice." Both doors will bring you to the Candy Cane Groves.

Inside, there’s a jump rope, a seesaw, and swings where you can play and have your photos taken. There’s also a section with shelves of jars filled with colored balls. And then there’s a dessert bar where blueberry and strawberry macarons are displayed – choose wisely! You can only have one.

In the Ice Cream Room you can go inside of a giant cone and marvel at the make-believe ice cream above you, which is actually a very big pile of balloons. The best part? You get free ice cream!

It’s fun in the Bubble Room. You can either step into a man-made, human-sized bubble, or a bubble chamber, or both! The bubble chamber has plenty of balloons that spin round and round inside with the help of pressurized air.

After the Bubble Room is the Gummy Bear Room. It has tubs filled with colored balls and miniature bears. The main attractions, of course, are the giant bears (for your next Instagram selfie) and trampolines that you can use to leap to your heart's content.

The Cotton Candy Forest is all pink with cotton candy trees and a tree house, as well as a giant cotton candy machine replica at the center. It’s tempting to just pinch some from the branches, but unfortunately, candy doesn't grow on trees.

Thankfully, there’s free cotton candy being given away. Hooray!

The last stop is the Cake Pops Room. Shoot some fluffy hoops through the basketball rings and sit on giant inverted cake pops – there’s quite a few to choose from.

The sweet end to your Dessert Museum tour happens here, as this is where you get to pick the cake pop flavor of your choice. The cake itself is chocolate, by the way; it’s only the coating that’s available in different colors, designs, and flavors.

Right beside the Cake Pops Room is a souvenir shop where you can purchase shirts, gift items, and actual sweets. Sweet!

The Dessert Museum is the brainchild of young entrepreneurs Nikko Que and Kay Lacap.

“We’re in the hype business. We want to give people the experience – especially people our age – who are not experiencing anymore. When we were younger, we were looking for places with a ‘wow factor.’ Like seeing a ball pit, bouncy castle. It’s the same thing now, we’re living the memory of our first dessert experience. Now that we’re adults, of course, it can’t be done with just that normal dessert we had as a kid, so we’re trying to make it times one hundred,” said Que in an interview with Rappler.

While the target market includes the young and young at heart, it would be good to take note that children cannot enter unsupervised for safety reasons. The seemingly appetizing attractions are not edible, except for the actual desserts distributed by the staff. The structures have metal parts that make them sturdy and less susceptible to wear and tear, but this also means that small children should not be left running around these hard structures to avoid bumps and injuries.

The Dessert Museum is located at the ground floor of S’ Maison, below Conrad Hotel in Pasay City. Tickets can be booked online for P699, while walk-in customers can buy a ticket for P799 on weekdays and P899 on weekends. Visit the Dessert Museum Facebook Page for updates. – Rappler.com