Including a new purple drink that’s the heart-eyes emoji in a cup

Published 5:04 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to Starbucks drinks, many swear by their usual everyday cup or one of the coffee chain’s famous Frappuccinos. But if you’re looking to shake things up a bit, these colorful ombre drinks are sure to brighten your day.

Butterfly Pea Cold Brew Lemonade

A limited edition drink, the Butterfly Pea Cold Brew Lemonade layers blue butterfly pea flower tea with lemonade and cold brewed coffee, making this refreshing drink a feast for your eyes and your tastebuds. If you want to try it yourself, do it soon! This drink will only be in stores from February 20 to April 10.



Iced Tahitian Vanilla Macchiato

This limited edition drink is making a comeback! Also from February 20 to April 10, the Tahitian Vanilla Macchiato – a mix of steamed milk, Tahitian Vanilla syrup, and espresso – will be available for us to appreciate its pretty brown and white swirls.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

A classic! Espresso with vanilla syrup, milk, and ice – the sight of coffee and milk before they combine never gets old.

Iced Caramel Machiatto with raspberry syrup

If you’re looking for a twist on an old favorite, add a pump of raspberry syrup to your caramel macchiato, or replace the vanilla syrup with raspberry if two kinds of syrup is too sweet for you. Voila! A delicious millennial pink drink that will have your friends ooh-ing and ahh-ing.

Iced Matcha and Espresso Fusion

Coffee or tea? Why not both? This drink mixes matcha with milk and espresso, resulting in interesting layers of brown, white, and green.

– Rappler.com