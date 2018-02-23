After a long wait, Capital Commons' Unimart supermarket is finally open!

MANILA, Philippines – After a couple of years of waiting, Unimart Estancia is finally open to the public!

The supermarket opened on February 19, with shelves stocked full of the Japanese snacks, instant noodles and coffee (perfect for the people who work in the offices nearby), and of course, raw fruit, veggies, and meat.

Like in at their original location in Greenhills, Unimart Capitol Commons also has an area for school and office supplies, household necessities, and everything else in between.

Outside the supermarket area, there are food stalls like De Original Jamaican Pattie Shop, and stalls that sell taho, pork buns, and many other affordable snacks.

While the supermarket might already be open, it still has more in store for prospective shoppers. There are spaces that have yet to open, and an entire second floor that’s still in the works.

Have you visited Unimart at Capitol Commons? Let us know what your favorite store finds were in the comments!