Published 6:46 PM, February 23, 2018
Updated 6:46 PM, February 23, 2018
UNIMART AT CAPITOL COMMONS. The supermarket opens on February 19, 2018. Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – After a couple of years of waiting, Unimart Estancia is finally open to the public!
The supermarket opened on February 19, with shelves stocked full of the Japanese snacks, instant noodles and coffee (perfect for the people who work in the offices nearby), and of course, raw fruit, veggies, and meat.
Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
SEAWEED SNACKS. Rice crackers with seaweed and pork floss is just one of the snacks available at Unimart at Capitol Commons. Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
DAIRY FREE. This chocolate "Mylk" is actually organic coconut milk with cacao. Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
FRUITS AND VEGGIES. Unimart at Capitol Commons is well stocked up on fruits and vegetables. Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
Like in at their original location in Greenhills, Unimart Capitol Commons also has an area for school and office supplies, household necessities, and everything else in between.
OFFICE SUPPLIES. Need a pen or stapler for the office? You can grab one before or after you shop for groceries. Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
STUFFED ANIMALS. You can even get toys at Unimart! Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
Outside the supermarket area, there are food stalls like De Original Jamaican Pattie Shop, and stalls that sell taho, pork buns, and many other affordable snacks.
SNACK TIME. Outside the grocery area of Unimart Capitol Commons are stalls that sell pizza, Jamaican patties, taho, and more. Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
KNICK-KNACKS. There are stalls that sell jewelry and stationery at Unimart Capitol Commons too. Photo by Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler
While the supermarket might already be open, it still has more in store for prospective shoppers. There are spaces that have yet to open, and an entire second floor that’s still in the works.
Have you visited Unimart at Capitol Commons? Let us know what your favorite store finds were in the comments! – Rappler.com