The newest edition is the product of a collaboration between the brand's master whiskey maker and a top perfumer

Published 2:30 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a night filled with sensory indulgence, Macallan celebrated the release of its newest limited edition whiskey, Macallan Edition No. 3 on Tuesday, February 27, at The Cove in Okada Manila.

While the name Macallan may be instantly recognized by lovers of fine whiskey, the more casual drinker (not to mention the pop culture fiend) may better recognize it as the latest James Bond’s drink of choice in Skyfall, signaling a huge change from the iconic martini “shaken, not stirred” or as the go-to libation of everyone’s favorite lawyer, Harvey Specter from Suits.

Since the distillery was founded in 1824 north of the river Spey in northeast Scotland, the single malt whiskey has grown to become one of the world's most-awarded, holding the record for the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold at a staggering $628,205 for 6 liters of its rare “M” bottling. This year, it continues to celebrate its history with the latest in its Edition Series.

This year's release features a collaboration between Macallan master whiskey maker Bob Dalgarno and top perfumer Roja Dove, elevating whiskey as we know it to reveal the diverse characteristics of single malt.

Dove, the celebrated “nose” behind Roja Parfums, lends his distinctive skills in crafting Edition No. 3’s smell – an intoxicating blend of floral, vanilla, citrus, oak, and chocolate scents. The mix not only lends Edition No. 3 a characteristic aroma, but builds the single malt’s depth and character profile, providing rare insight into Macallan’s brewing process.

By identifying the specific aromas lent by particular oak casks as the whiskey ages for a minimum of 3 years and a day, Dalgarno and Dove employed a combination of European and American oak casks, using a higher proportion of small ones to give the Edition No. 3’s flavor and aroma its refreshing characteristics.

Leading with a fine, heady fragrance reminiscent of vanilla ice cream, fresh-cut oak, and delicate florals, the highland single malt scotch pleases the palate with hints of crisp green apple, the sweetness of vanilla, and the richness of fruitcake, lending it a refreshing citrus flavor that challenges expectations.

With an ABV of 48.3%, the new edition is one for lovers of fine whiskey and lovers of a good drink, in general, to explore.

DJ Steve Mills set the soundtrack for the evening, while satellite bars spaced throughout the venue provide delectable whiskey sours made with Macallan’s 12-year double cask and fine oak bottles. Indulgent hors d'oeuvres were served to pair with the Macallan cocktail or on the rocks, including beef tartare, duck served in wine reduction, salmon on crisp crostini, and duck liver dipped in milk chocolate, served with orange puree.

To reflect the sensory journey of Edition No. 3, Macallan set up rooms for guests to experience its newest offering.

The Scent Room

Cabanas at Okada’s The Cove club were decked out with art that further emphasized the purpose of each room. In the room devoted to exploring Edition No. 3’s unique scent profile, guests were treated to the experience of creating their own aromas using the elements the whiskey is based on.

The Chocolate Dessert Room

An entire room is devoted to sweet pairings to highlight and compliment Edition No. 3’s sweet, chocolate and fruit flavored tones.

The Vanilla Room

Another cabana is devoted solely to the vanilla hints of the new edition, where guests bask in the refreshing scent of it, exploring the cinnamon and ginger complexities of the whiskey.

The Tasting Room and Citrus Lounge

A specific bar is devoted to serving Edition No. 3, providing tempting servings in snifter glasses, while next door guests are treated to a unique room that celebrates its refreshing citrus tones.

For more information on the newest Macallan edition, visit themacallan.com.– Rappler.com