The fast food chain carries on its National Breakfast Day tradition

Published 9:28 PM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For a lot of people, breakfast is a great way to start the day – especially if it’s free. So it’s no wonder why McDonald’s National Breakfast Day celebrations have seen long snaking lines year after year (the celebrity appearances are just a bonus).

This year, the fast food chain continues its annual tradition – March 19 to be exact. The featured breakfast item? The longgadesal: a longganiza patty topped with a sweet, cream sauce and stuffed in between a pandesal bun, with or without an egg.

Nearly 500 participating McDonald’s stores will be giving away longgadesals from 7 am to 8 am on the day, but its best to line up early because the lines can get really long – it is a free breakfast after all. And did we mention that celebrities including Alden Richards Maine Mendoza, Tony Labrusca, Maymay Entrata, and Edward Barber are scheduled to hand out the longgadesals in select stores?

Only one free longgadesal will be given per person, and you can even get your free breakfast via drive-thru, with 4 longgadesal coupons to be given per vehicle.

Check out their website for more details. – Rappler.com